Preview: Maryland at Indiana

Nearly two years after the school’s surprising decision to bolt the ACC, Maryland makes its Big Ten debut when it visits Indiana on Saturday in the league opener for both schools. The Terrapins are off to a 3-1 start and are eager to make a strong first impression. The first Big Ten game is something my kids and their kids are going to ask me about,“ Maryland linebacker L.A. Goree told reporters. ”We as a team want to step up and prove we belong in this league.

While the Hoosiers have not been among the Big Ten powers for years, they are coming off a last-minute 31-27 upset at then-No. 19 Missouri that snapped an 18-game losing streak against Top 25 opponents. Indiana also ended a string of 13 straight road losses against ranked opponents, but coach Kevin Wilson knows his team can’t afford a letdown against the Terrapins. “They’ve got great athletes,” Wilson told reporters. “Very impressive receivers, very impressive offense. They’ll stress you out and score a bunch of points.”

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Indiana -4.5

ABOUT MARYLAND (3-1): The Terrapins’ attack is sparked by dual-threat quarterback C.J. Brown, who came up one yard shy of his career-best total by throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 34-20 win over Syracuse. Stefon Diggs, who ranks second among active players nationally with a career average of 150.5 all-purpose yards, leads the team with 23 receptions and has caught a pass in 22 straight contests while fellow wideout Marcus Leak averages 18.4 yards per catch. The defense is led by senior lineman Andre Monroe (17.5 career sacks) and sophomore defensive back William Likely, who ranks second nationally with 27.5 yards per punt return.

ABOUT INDIANA (2-1): Tevin Coleman, who leads the nation in rushing at 189.7 yards per game, ran for 132 yards and a touchdown in the upset at Missouri despite sitting out a quarter and could be in line for a huge game against a defense that was gashed for 370 yards on the ground by Syracuse. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld is completing 65.2 percent of his passes and has thrown for 710 yards, but the departure of Cody Latimer to the NFL has left Shane Wynn (18 receptions) as the No. 1 target in the aerial attack. Safety Mark Murphy is the school’s active leader in tackles and, along with linebackers T.J. Simmons and David Cooper, will be tasked with containing Brown.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Brown needs 83 yards passing to become the ninth active player to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000.

2. Coleman has five straight 100-yard games and can break Anthony Thompson’s school record of scoring a TD in 12 games in a row.

3. Indiana has won the only two meetings between the schools, but they haven’t played since 1935.

PREDICTION: Maryland 37, Indiana 34