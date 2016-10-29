Preview: Maryland at Indiana

Indiana tries to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday when it hosts Big Ten Conference foe Maryland, which is trying to become bowl eligible with a sixth victory. The Hoosiers have played well during their streak but dropped games to No. 8 Ohio State and No. 6 Nebraska before last week’s setback at Northwestern.

The second half against the Wildcats gave Indiana coach Kevin Wilson some hope - especially defensively - as the Hoosiers held Northwestern to 37 total yards. It's the offense that needs to become more consistent though behind quarterback Richard Lagow, who was 35-of-59 for 317 passing yards against Northwestern but threw two interceptions. Maryland is happy with the play of Perry Hills, who returned to the lineup last week after being sidelined one game by a shoulder injury and was 21-of-27 for 200 yards and a pair of scores in the Terrapins’ home victory over Michigan State. Hill is helped by a ground attack led by Lorenzo Harrison (502 yards) and Ty Johnson (482), who each had more than 100 yards on the ground against the Spartans.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET. ESPNU. LINE: Indiana -5

ABOUT MARYLAND (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten): After facing two straight backup quarterbacks, Maryland’s defense will have to steel itself against Lagow, even with injuries taking away its numbers. Darnell Savage sustained an injury early against Michigan State and his status is unknown for the game against the Hoosiers, possibly leaving the Terrapins down three starting defensive backs. The defense needs to hold up - especially early on - to keep the Hoosiers from jumping on top early and forcing Maryland into a one-dimensional passing offense in an attempt to come from behind.

ABOUT INDIANA (3-4, 1-3): One area Wilson in which wants to see improvement is finishing drives by the offense, as Indiana averages only 3.6 points per trip inside the opposing 40, the fourth-worst mark in the country. Lagow needs to be able to make more plays once the Hoosiers cross the 50, and especially closer to the goal line. Getting leading rusher Devine Redding (590 yards) is definitely important, though Redding has only one score through seven games this year, compared to his nine in 13 contests a year ago.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Johnson and Harrison’s pair of 100-yard rushing games against Michigan State marked the first time Terrapin teammates have accomplished the feat since 1997.

2. Hoosiers LB Tegray Scales has a streak of five games with double-digit tackles, the second-longest active streak in the country.

3. Maryland’s defense has held all but one opponent to 200 or fewer passing yards, with each of its last three opponents recording less than 12 completions.

PREDICTION: Maryland 31, Indiana 27