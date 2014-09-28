Maryland 37, Indiana 15: Backup quarterback Caleb Rowe threw a pair of touchdown passes in relief of injured starter C.J. Brown as the visiting Terrapins romped in their Big Ten Conference debut.

Rowe finished 12-of-18 for 198 yards after Brown led Maryland (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten) to an 11-point halftime lead by throwing for 163 yards while throwing for one touchdown and rushing for another score. Stefon Diggs had six receptions for 112 yards and a TD while Deon Long added 10 catches for 108 yards to lift Maryland to its fifth straight road victory.

Nate Sudfeld was off the mark all game for the Hoosiers (2-2, 0-1), going 14-of-37 for 126 yards and an interception while Tevin Coleman, the nation’s leading rusher, finished with 122 yards and a TD - most of it after the game was out of hand. Griffin Oakes booted three field goals for Indiana, including a school-record 58-yarder on the final play of the first half.

The Terrapins started to pull away in the second quarter as Brown scored on a 5-yard run and connected with Diggs on a 29-yard scoring strike to take a 20-9 lead into the locker room. The Hoosiers had two touchdowns negated by penalty - a punt return by Shane Wynn and a 50-yard run by Coleman.

Rowe took over in the second half and guided Maryland to the only score of the third quarter, hooking up with Brandon Ross for a 36-yard touchdown before finding Juwann Winfree on a 30-yard TD to extend the lead to 34-9 with 13:03 to play. The Hoosiers finally got in the end zone on Coleman’s 4-yard run with 9:29 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Coleman scored in his national-best 13th consecutive game, breaking the school mark held by Anthony Thompson (1988-89), and went over 100 yards for the sixth straight contest. ... Brown, who was wearing a cast on his left wrist, became the ninth active FBS player to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000 as Maryland has scored at least 20 points in nine consecutive games – its longest streak since 2002. ... Oakes’ 58-yard kick is tied for the 10th-longest in Big Ten history.