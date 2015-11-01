Iowa State 24, Texas 0

Iowa State gave up 156 points and 1,812 total yards in its last three games. The Cyclone defense got back on track in a big way against Texas on Saturday, pitching its first shutout since 2013 in a 24-0 win.

Iowa State limited Texas to 204 total yards. The Longhorns came in with 300-plus yard rushing efforts in its last two games, but the ground game never got going. Texas gained 119 rushing yards.

Things weren’t any better through the air. Texas quarterbacks Jerrod Heard and Tyrone Swoopes combined to go 12 of 21 for 85 yards with one interception.

The ISU defense outmuscled the Texas offense all night, recording three sacks and seven tackles for loss.

It was a wild week for the ISU offense. Offensive coordinator Mark Mangino was removed from his post on Monday, the same day Joel Lanning replaced Sam Richardson at quarterback.

With new offensive coordinator Todd Sturdy and Lanning lead the way, the offense made enough plays to win. Running back Mike Warren rushed for 157 yards and one touchdown. It was his fifth 100-yard rushing day in his last six games. Quarterback Joel Lanning was 19 of 37 for 188 passing yards. His 19-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dondre Daley in the third quarter, pushing the Cyclone edge to 17-0 effectively ended the game.

This was ISU?s second ever win against Texas. The first came in 2010.