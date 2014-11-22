Preview: Maryland at Michigan

For all its struggles and all thecalls for Brady Hoke’s job, Michigan can become bowl-eligible thisweek with a win over visiting Maryland on Saturday. The Wolverines have struggled at times this season, but a winning record isstill within their reach. The Terrapins - in their first year inthe Big Ten - already have the required six wins for a bowl game,but they’d certainly like to make their first trip to the Big Housefor a conference game a memorable one.

Michigan has won three of itslast four outings in large part to its defense, which has given up 32 points in the victories. When the Terrapinshave been successful, their defense has been solid, and when ithasn’t been, they’ve struggled. Maryland has allowed an average of 47 points in its three conference losses to Ohio State,Wisconsin and Michigan State.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big TenNetwork. LINE: Michigan -5

ABOUT MARYLAND (6-4, 3-3 BigTen): It’s coming to the point that even if he doesn’t want to make aswitch at quarterback, Maryland coach Randy Edsall has at leastopened the door to the possibility. With starter C.J. Brownstruggling with nine interceptions against 11 touchdowns andaveraging fewer than 200 passing yards, Edsall has to at leastconsider a switch to wake up an anemic offense. “If a situationwould call for that, then you have to be able to make that decision,”Edsall told reporters. “And when you make those decisions, you’ve got to say,‘OK, can the person that you’re going to put in come in and do abetter job than the guy that you’re taking out?'”

ABOUT MICHIGAN (5-5, 3-3): TheWolverines will be without defensive end Frank Clark for the rest of the seasonafter he was kicked off the team Monday after being arrested andjailed on suspicion of domestic violence over the weekend. AlthoughClark was the team’s best pass rusher, the team is confident thatjunior Mario Ojemudia and sophomore Taco Charlton can fill the void.“The next man has to step up, as a defense as a whole, that’s howwe have to look at it,” cornerback Ray Taylor told mlive.com. “The nextman has to play just as hard as Frank did and just as good as Frank.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Maryland will be withoutfreshman WR Juwann Winfree, who was suspended for two games for aviolation of the student-athletic code of conduct. The Terrapins arealso likely to be without top receiver Stefon Diggs, who has alacerated kidney.

2. Michigan has recorded afirst-half shutout in each of its last two games.

3. The Terrapins and Wolverineshave squared off three previous times - all in Ann Arbor - withMichigan coming out on top each time.

PREDICTION: Michigan 28, Maryland20