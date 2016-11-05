Preview: Maryland at Michigan

Third-ranked Michigan looks to stay on track for its first Big Ten title in 12 years when it hosts Maryland on Saturday. The Wolverines held off Michigan State 32-23 to bring the Paul Bunyan trophy back to Ann Arbor for the first time since 2012, and they hope to stay undefeated by notching their ninth straight victory of the season.

Michigan, which made its debut in the College Football Playoff Rankings in the top three behind Alabama and Clemson, boasts the 15th best rushing attack in the nation, averaging 249 yards per game, and hopes to run wild against a Terrapins defence that has surrendered 1,285 yards on the ground over its last four contests. Maryland dropped a tight 42-36 decision to Indiana to remain one win shy of bowl eligibility and begins a challenging stretch of three straight games against current Top 10 opponents. The Terrapins shocked the Wolverines 23-16 in 2014 and hope lightning strikes twice at the Big House as Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin returns to Ann Arbor, where he was the defensive coordinator in 2015. "We've got an awesome opportunity to go out there and beat the No. 2 team in the country and that's our plan," Maryland defensive end Roman Braglio told reporters. "It's definitely an opportunity of a lifetime to do that and we're going to take full advantage."

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Michigan -31

ABOUT MARYLAND (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten): Ty Johnson racked up 142 yards on 13 carries in the loss to Indiana for his second straight 100-yard game and can become the first running back since Lance Ball in 2005 to reach the century mark in three consecutive contests. Running back Lorenzo Harrison has been a revelation in the backfield for the Terrapins and needs 115 yards to break LaMont Jordan's freshman record (689) set in 1997. Sophomore wide receiver D.J. Moore caught five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown against the Hoosiers - his third straight game with a score - to extend his streak of games with at least one reception to 16.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (8-0, 5-0): Kenny Allen was named the Big Ten's Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking field goals of 23, 23 and a season-long 45 yards in the win over Michigan State. Heisman Trophy candidate Jabrill Peppers, who registered a rushing touchdown, seven tackles and a sack against the Spartans, has been named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, which is given to the most outstanding player in college football. Nose tackle Bryan Mone limped off with an apparent leg injury but Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh expects him to play on Saturday but Harbaugh was mum when asked about slot receiver Grant Perry, who has missed the last three games for undisclosed reasons.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan has scored 40 or more points in six of its eight games.

2. Maryland QB Perry Hills leads the Big Ten in completion percentage (66.4) and passing efficiency (149.9).

3. The Wolverines have won 13 of their last 14 contests dating back to last season.

PREDICTION: Michigan 41, Maryland 13