Michigan State rolls over Rutgers for ninth win

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State will not repeat as Big Ten champion. That isn’t stopping the Spartans from finishing strong.

Jeremy Langford rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns and the Spartans scored touchdowns on five of their first six possessions while cruising to a 45-3 victory over Rutgers on Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

However, the Spartans were eliminated from title contention despite winning their home finale. Ohio State’s 42-27 victory over Indiana knocked the Spartans out of the East Division race. The Buckeyes hold the tiebreaker by virtue of their 49-37 triumph at East Lansing on Nov. 8.

Michigan State, which completes its regular season at Penn State next Saturday, can still get a major bowl invite. Orange Bowl representatives who attended the game certainly had to be impressed with the Spartans’ performance.

“We had a disappointing game in Oregon and a disappointing game here (against Ohio State) where we didn’t get it done, but we’re 9-2,” Spartans coach Mark Dantonio said. “To have a chance to go 10-2 and be ranked in the Top 10 is a pretty significant follow-up to what we accomplished last year. It speaks to the development of our players.”

The Spartans (9-2, 6-1 Big Ten) led 35-0 at halftime and outgained the Scarlet Knights 520-234 over four quarters.

“Obviously, our defense almost had a shutout and held them to a field goal,” said Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook, who completed 16 of 24 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. “You look at the offensive side of the ball and we rushed for over 200 yards and passed for over 200 yards, it was very balanced. This is the closest we’ve been to playing a complete game on defense, special teams and offense.”

Langford, a senior tailback, extended his streak of 100-yard rushing performances in Big Ten regular-season games to 14.

Senior wide receiver Tony Lippett caught five passes for 72 yards and a touchdown, while senior running back Nick Hill added 59 rushing yards and two scores.

Even right guard Connor Kruse got in on the fun, receiving a fourth-quarter carry on Senior Day and gaining a yard.

“There’s nothing like letting an offensive lineman run the football,” Dantonio said. “If you’ve ever been an offensive lineman, you know that getting an opportunity to touch the football is like finding gold out there.”

Rutgers senior quarterback Gary Nova passed for only 108 yards and had two passes intercepted before leaving early in the fourth quarter. Backup quarterback Chris Laviano also had a pass intercepted.

“We really couldn’t find a rhythm,” Rutgers coach Kyle Flood said. “Not a lot of things went right for us in the first half. I don’t think effort was an issue.”

The Scarlet Knights are bowl eligible but have lost to Big Ten powers Ohio State, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Michigan State by a combined score of 180-44 in their inaugural conference season.

“The program is going to benefit a lot from these experiences,” Scarlet Knights defensive end David Milewski said. “It’s been a learning experience, but we’re going to see the benefits of this in the future, when some of these young guys get older.”

Lippett’s 10th touchdown reception of the season got Michigan State going.

The Spartans eschewed a field-goal attempt on fourth-and-5 from the Rutgers 30 and the gamble paid off. Lippett hauled in Cook’s pass at the 21, eluded freshman cornerback Dre Boggs and scampered into the end zone.

The Spartans made it 14-0 later in the quarter following a shanked punt by Joey Roth gave Michigan State the ball at the Scarlet Knights’ 33.

Langford burst through a gaping hole up the middle for the last 18 yards.

Langford scored his second touchdown and 17th of the season on the Spartans’ ensuing possession, cutting around the right side for a 38-yard score.

Hill’s 1-yard plunge with 5:19 remaining in the half upped the lead to 28-0. Cook’s second touchdown pass, a 7-yarder to wide receiver R.J. Shelton, capped off the Spartans’ explosive half.

Kyle Federico’s 44-yard field goal in the final minute of the third quarter prevented the shutout.

NOTES: Rutgers has never defeated a Top 10 team on the road. Its last win over a ranked team was Nov. 12, 2009, against South Florida. ... The schools had not met since Rutgers won 19-14 in the 2004 season opener. ... The Spartans have scored a school-record 483 points this season. ... Spartans senior LG Travis Jackson suffered a left ankle injury during their first offensive series and did not return. ... Michigan State WR Tony Lippett surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the season on his first catch of the game. ... Rutgers senior NT Kenneth Kirksey forced the first fumble of his career during the opening quarter.