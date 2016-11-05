Illini deals Michigan State 7th straight defeat

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois had lost six of its last seven games, so after it gave up a touchdown with under three minutes to play against Michigan State to trail by three, it seemed another loss was coming.

Instead, the Fighting Illini marched down the field and with the aid of two pass interference calls on Michigan State, scored on a 16-yard touchdown pass from redshirt freshman Jeff George Jr. to sophomore Sam Mays with 1:35 to play to take a 31-27 lead.

Illinois held on defense for the final minute and a half for the victory, handing Michigan State its seventh straight loss.

George threw two touchdown passes in the second half and finished 13 for 29 for 140 yards, while junior Kendrick Foster ran 17 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns for the Illini (3-6, 2-4 in the Big Ten).

Michigan State (2-7, 0-6) led in most offensive categories, but committed critical penalties and settled for field goals early in the game when it could have built a bigger lead.

The Spartans got field goals of 46 and 34 yards from senior Michael Geiger for a 6-0 lead but a 19-yard run late in the half by Foster gave the Illini the lead at the break.

Michigan State retook the lead on a 28-yard field goal by Geiger to make it 9-7 with 11:25 left in the third quarter, but it didn't last long.

Illinois hit big on the next drive, when Foster found a hole in the middle of the Spartans defense and sprinted 64 yards for a touchdown, giving the Illini a 14-9 lead with 9:59 left in the third quarter.

The Illini forced a fumble on the first carry of the next drive when senior Dawuane Smoot hit sophomore LJ Scott in the back, jarring the ball loose.

It was picked up by cornerback junior Jaylen Dunlap who returned it to the Michigan State 26. The Spartans' defense held, but Illinois extended its lead to 17-9 on a 42-yard field goal by sophomore Chase McLaughlin.

Michigan State tied the game on a 6-yard touchdown run by junior Gerald Holmes and a two-point conversion pass from O'Connor to senior R.J. Shelton with 7:58 left in the third quarter.

But Illinois hit right back on the following drive, as George hit senior tight end Ainslie Johnson with a 1-yard touchdown pass to put the Illini back in front, 24-17, with 12:37 left in the game.

Michigan State chipped away with a 29-yard field goal from Geiger with 6:45 to play that cut the Illinois lead to 24-20 before junior Damion Terry found Shelton in the back of the end zone to put Michigan State up 27-24 with 2:52 left.

The Spartans drove to the Illinois 16 late in the game but Terry was sacked on fourth down to end the game.