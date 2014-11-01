FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maryland 20, Penn State 19
#Intel
November 1, 2014 / 8:17 PM / 3 years ago

Maryland 20, Penn State 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: FIXING scoreline minor editing throughout)

Maryland 20, Penn State 19: Brad Craddock booted a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds remaining to propel the Terrapins to a stunning road victory over the Nittany Lions.

Maryland took the ball at the Penn State 42 with 2:16 left and reached the Nittany Lions 25 to set up the winner for Craddock, who is now 20-for-20 on the season. The Terrapins (6-3, 3-2 Big Ten) struggled offensively, finishing with only 192 yards, including just 31 rushing on 31 attempts.

Penn State, which came in holding a commanding 35-1-1 mark in the series, has now lost four straight. The Nittany Lions (4-4, 1-4) scored just one touchdown as Christian Hackenberg completed only 18-of-42 for 177 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Penn State led 16-7 heading into the fourth quarter before Craddock hit a 25-yard field goal, and Maryland went up 17-16 on Wes Brown’s 1-yard touchdown run with 11:30 remaining in the game. When Ficken hit a 48-yarder with 6:52 left, Penn State held a 19-17 advantage.

Penn State took a 3-0 lead on a 47-yard field goal by Ficken before Maryland answered on P.J. Gallo’s 2-yard touchdown reception from C.J. Brown. The Nittany Lions took a 9-7 advantage into halftime after Ficken connected on field goals from 25 and 46 yards out in the final five minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hackenberg started the game 6-of-7, but finished the first half 8-of-21 while connecting on just two of his last 14 attempts. … The Terrapins were issued a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after captains Sean Davis, Gallo and Stefon Diggs refused to shake hands at the coin toss prior to the game. … Maryland won despite going 1-of-15 on third down.

