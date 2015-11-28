Preview: Maryland at Rutgers

Looking for its first Big Ten win in a forgettable campaign, Maryland visits Rutgers on Saturday for what could be the season finale for both teams. The clubs rank 101st and 102nd in the NCAA in scoring defense, allowing a combined 67.7 points per game.

Things haven’t improved for Maryland since it fired coach Randy Edsall following a 2-4 start. Under interim coach and offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, Maryland is 0-5 - surrendering over 30 points a game. Rutgers also will cap a miserable campaign marred by off-the-field incidents and poor play between the lines. The Scarlet Knights, however, snapped a five-game skid last week with a win at Army.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Rutgers -1

ABOUT MARYLAND (2-9, 0-7 Big Ten): Locksley denied a report that he and his assistant coaches have cleared out their offices, but that may be a precursor of things to come. Locksley and his staff have come under fire this week after it was found that Caleb Rowe took six snaps after suffering a concussion in last week’s 47-28 loss to Indiana. With Rowe’s injury and the status of fellow quarterback Perry Hills in doubt, it is certain who will make the start against Rutgers.

ABOUT RUTGERS (4-7, 1-6): Rutgers suspended safety Anthony Cioffi for a violation of team rules and moved running back Josh Hicks to defense for Saturday’s game against Army, which the Scarlet Knights won 31-21 despite being outgained 401-359. Cioffi’s suspension is just another in a long line of infractions that has plagued the Scarlet Knights, who actually have a slight chance of earning a bowl berth if not enough teams qualify. Rutgers’ only hope for a bid will depend on a victory over Maryland, losses by several other teams which have five wins and the acceptability of its academic progress rate.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Maryland’s last win was a 35-17 triumph over USF in the third week of the season.

2. Rutgers defeated Maryland 41-38 last year.

3. Rutgers QB Chris Laviano completed 13-of-21 passes for 105 yards against Army and has 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on the season.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 30, Maryland 14