Maryland 46, Rutgers 41

Running back Brandon Ross ran 80 yards for his third touchdown of the day with 4:40 left lifting Maryland to a come-from-behind 46-41 Big Ten victory over Rutgers in the finale for both teams in Piscataway, N.J., on Saturday.

The win, the first in conference this season, snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Terps and gave interim coach Mike Locksley his only victory in six games since being named interim coach when Randy Edsall was fired last month.

The loss, the Scarlet Knights’ fifth straight in the league, dropped Rutgers and embattled coach Kyle Flood to 4-8. Flood is said to be in trouble after a season that included his own three-game suspension and players’ arrests and suspension.

Maryland (3-9, 1-7) twice trailed by 21 points, rushed for 401 yards and six touchdowns.

Running back Brandon Ross finished with 173 yards on 28 carries, while Ty Johnson scored both times he ran the ball, scoring from 43 and 44 yards out, and fullback Kenneth Goins Jr. ripped off a 41-yard TD run on his only carry.

Quarterback Caleb Rowe chipped in with 98 yards on seven carries.

Rutgers quarterback Chris Laviano threw a career-high four touchdown passes and receiver Leonte Carroo picked up a career-best 183 and a touchdown on seven catches in his final college game.