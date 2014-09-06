Preview: Maryland at South Florida

Maryland looks to keep itshigh-octane offense rolling and improve to 2-0 for the secondstraight season when it travels to face South Florida on Saturday.The Terrapins routed James Madison in their opener, putting up 52points in the team’s best scoring performance since October 2010. TheBulls also are looking to start 2-0 after escaping with a 36-31 winover Western Carolina in their season opener.Quarterback C.J. Brown will bethe main focus of the Bulls’ defense after the Maryland signal calleraccounted for four touchdowns — three rushing, one passing — inlast week’s win. But Brown might find it a little more difficult against aSouth Florida defense that allowed only 80 yards on the groundagainst the Catamounts. The Bulls have a dynamic threat on the groundas well in freshman Marlon Mack, who rushed for 275 yards and fourscores against Western Carolina.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN.LINE: Maryland -12.5

ABOUT MARYLAND (1-0): AgainstJames Madison, the Terrapins stayed on the ground more than they wentto the air, gaining nearly 100 more yards with the running game.Coach Randy Edsall said that’s not indicative of how Maryland‘soffense will be this season, with the team instead striving for amore balanced attack. “We always try to be a balanced offense, butsome days when you have a game plan, it doesn’t always go the way youwould like them to go,” Edsall said. “We want to be balanced andtake advantage of all the opportunities and weapons we have.”

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (1-0): Whilemost of the focus from the opener was on Mack and the ground attack, South Florida coaches were looking at the passinggame’s struggles, which led to starting quarterback Mike Whitegetting pulled late in the game in favor of junior Steven Bench. White was9-of-26 for 181 yards, while Bench completed one pass for 10 yards. “Ithink there was some inconsistency with our passing game, and itwasn’t all our quarterback,” offensive coordinator Paul Wulff toldthe Tampa Tribune. “I think there was some other things from ourprotection to routes being run at the right depth.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Maryland ran for five touchdowns in the season-opening win over James Madison, the most by theteam since it had six rushing scores in the 2010 MilitaryBowl.

2. South Florida had eighttackles for loss in the win over Western Carolina, marking the team‘sninth straight game with at least eight.

3. This is the first-ever meetingbetween the Terrapins and Bulls.

PREDICTION: Maryland 35, SouthFlorida 21