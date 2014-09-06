Maryland 24, South Florida 17:C.J. Brown passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns as the Terrapinsrallied in the second half for a road win over the Bulls.

Brown was 17-of-28 for Maryland(2-0), including seven hookups with Stefon Diggs for 50 yards. MarcusLeak had three catches for 73 yards and a pair of scores, while WesBrown led the Terrapins with 62 yards rushing.

Steven Bench completed 14-of-36for 164 yards for South Florida (1-1), while Marlon Mack rushed 22times for 73 yards. Rodney Adams had four catches for 56 yards whileMike McFarland grabbed four for 55 yards.

The two teams traded touchdownsthroughout the first half, with Brown hooking up with Leak twice inthe first quarter to give the Terrapins a 14-7 lead. The Bulls respondedwith 10 straight points in the second quarter, highlighted by Bench‘s15-yard run for a score, to take a 17-14 advantage into the break.

The lead lasted until early inthe fourth quarter when Jalen Brooks blocked Mattias Ciabatti’s puntand recovered it in the end zone to give Maryland the lead for good.Brad Craddock added a 23-yard field goal and the Bulls never gotclose to tying the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Diggs hurt hisback on a reception on the first play of the fourth quarter butreturned to action on the next Maryland possession. … Mack hadrushed for 275 yards in his collegiate debut last week. … TheTerrapins committed six turnovers — including four lost fumbles —in the victory.