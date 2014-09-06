FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maryland 24, South Florida 17
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 6, 2014 / 11:47 PM / 3 years ago

Maryland 24, South Florida 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Maryland 24, South Florida 17:C.J. Brown passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns as the Terrapinsrallied in the second half for a road win over the Bulls.

Brown was 17-of-28 for Maryland(2-0), including seven hookups with Stefon Diggs for 50 yards. MarcusLeak had three catches for 73 yards and a pair of scores, while WesBrown led the Terrapins with 62 yards rushing.

Steven Bench completed 14-of-36for 164 yards for South Florida (1-1), while Marlon Mack rushed 22times for 73 yards. Rodney Adams had four catches for 56 yards whileMike McFarland grabbed four for 55 yards.

The two teams traded touchdownsthroughout the first half, with Brown hooking up with Leak twice inthe first quarter to give the Terrapins a 14-7 lead. The Bulls respondedwith 10 straight points in the second quarter, highlighted by Bench‘s15-yard run for a score, to take a 17-14 advantage into the break.

The lead lasted until early inthe fourth quarter when Jalen Brooks blocked Mattias Ciabatti’s puntand recovered it in the end zone to give Maryland the lead for good.Brad Craddock added a 23-yard field goal and the Bulls never gotclose to tying the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Diggs hurt hisback on a reception on the first play of the fourth quarter butreturned to action on the next Maryland possession. … Mack hadrushed for 275 yards in his collegiate debut last week. … TheTerrapins committed six turnovers — including four lost fumbles —in the victory.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.