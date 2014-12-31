Stanford stomps Maryland in Foster Farms Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Stanford Cardinal might like to restart their 2014 season tomorrow.

Stanford played its best football of an otherwise disappointing season in the last three games, completing its late-season surge with a 45-21 victory over the Maryland Terrapins in the Foster Farms Bowl at Levi’s Stadium on Tuesday.

The Cardinal (8-5) played in BCS bowl games each of the past four seasons and began this season ranked No. 11. However, Stanford started 5-5 this year before finishing with three lopsided wins -- over Cal, UCLA and Maryland.

“We just played better,” Stanford coach David Shaw said of the late-season run. “There’s no magic. It will be said, but it wasn’t because Ty Montgomery didn’t play.”

Montgomery, the team’s standout senior wide receiver and kick returner, did not play again after injuring his shoulder early in the Cal game.

Stanford quarterback Kevin Hogan, a redshirt junior who might have played his final college game, completed 14 of 20 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He also rushed for 50 yards on seven carries before being removed less than a minute into the fourth quarter with Stanford in command.

“We finished the season strong,” Hogan said. “It stinks that people just look at the record and judge a team based on that.”

Stanford freshman running back Christian McCaffrey had 57 yards rushing and 81 yards on punt returns.

The Cardinal, who struggled on offense much of the season, punctuated the win in a bowl game played just 11 miles from the Stanford campus by recording their highest point total ever in bowl game.

The Terrapins (7-6) lost three of their final four games this season, the last one in front of a crowd of 34,780 on a chilly, windy evening.

Maryland’s sixth-year senior quarterback, C.J. Brown, finished 15 of 27 for 205 yards with one interception and no touchdowns. He was sacked six times.

Maryland wide receiver Stefon Diggs had 10 receptions for 138 yards after missing the previous three games with a lacerated kidney.

The Terps’ lone highlight Tuesday was William Likely’s 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, Stanford built a 42-7 lead before Likely’s score.

“We knew we were going to have to play at a very high level to have a chance, and we didn’t do that,” Maryland coach Randy Edsall said.

Maryland did little offensively. The Terps scored a touchdown in the first quarter, then were blanked until Likely’s return. Brown added a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:12 left in the game.

Most of Brown’s passing yardage came in the fourth quarter when Stanford was comfortably ahead.

“They’re the No. 2 defense for a reason,” Brown said, referring to the fact that the Cardinal rank second nationally in scoring defense. “You have to give them credit. They have a veteran group, and they did their job.”

Stanford led by 21 points at halftime and squashed the Terps’ hopes of a second-half comeback when Hogan threw a 9-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Devon Cajuste, giving the Cardinal a 35-7 lead early in the third period.

Cardinal running back Remound Wright had just 12 yards on six carries in the first half, but he scored touchdowns on three of those runs. He finished with 49 yards on eight carries.

Stanford opened the game with a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with Wright’s 1-yard touchdown run. Hogan completed all five of his pass attempts for 55 yards in the drive, which gave the Cardinal a 7-0 lead.

Maryland tied it 7-7 early in the second quarter. Running back Wes Brown finished the six-play, 52-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Stanford regained the lead for good on its ensuing possession, going 49 yards for a touchdown that made it 14-7. A 21-yard kickoff return by fullback Patrick Skov gave the Cardinal good field position, and Wright ran the final 3 yards for the score.

NOTES: Stanford WR Ty Montgomery, the team’s leading receiver and top kick and punt returner, did not play because of a shoulder injury that also prevented him from playing in the Cardinal’s final regular-season game against UCLA. ... DE Andre Monroe set a Maryland record with his 25th career sack, which he recorded in the first quarter. ... The Big Ten is 2-3 in bowl games this season and the Pac-12 was 4-0. The Pac-12 won the only previous matchup against a Big Ten team (USC over Nebraska in the Holiday Bowl).