Maryland 34, Syracuse 20
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
September 20, 2014 / 8:24 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Maryland 34, Syracuse 20: C.J. Brown threw for 280 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the visiting Terrapins avenged last year’s loss to the Orange.

Maryland (3-1), which suffered a 20-3 home defeat to Syracuse in 2013, won Saturday’s matchup despite getting outgained 589-369, including 370-89 on the ground. Orange quarterback Terrel Hunt and Prince-Tyson Gulley combined for 294 rushing yards, while Hunt struggled through the air to the tune of 14-of-28 with an interception and no touchdowns.

Brown, who was 16-of-26 passing without a turnover, threw first-quarter scoring strikes to Marcus Leak and Brandon Ross to get the party started. William Likely had the highlight of the second half with an 88-yard interception return for a TD as the Terrapins cruised in their first trip to the Carrier Dome since 1994.

Following an early field goal by the Orange (2-1), Brown hooked up with Leak on a 25-yard TD reception and, on the first play of the Terrapins’ next possession, Brown found Ross for a 90-yard score to make it 14-3. Hunt’s 8-yard scamper to the end zone brought Syracuse within 14-13 on the first play of the second quarter, but the Orange’s final three possessions of the first half ended with a blocked punt that led to a touchdown, Likely’s interception return and a missed 25-yard field goal by Ryan Norton.

The Terps led 31-13 at halftime and padded their lead on Brad Craddock’s 44-yard field goal with 4:17 to play in the contest. Hunt scored another rushing touchdown with under a minute left, but it was much too late for the Orange.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Syracuse had not allowed a sack this season until Hunt was brought down by Andre Monroe on fourth-and-6 early in the third quarter. ... Hunt finished with a career-high 155 rushing yards on 22 attempts while Gulley rushed 16 times for 143 yards. ... Jacquille Veii led the Terps with 42 rushing yards, including a 4-yard TD run in the second quarter.

