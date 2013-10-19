Preview: Maryland at Wake Forest

A win over Wake Forest provided Maryland one of its few highlights during an otherwise forgettable campaign in 2012. One year later, the Terrapins look to become bowl eligible with their best start since 2001 when they visit the Demon Deacons on Saturday. Maryland rallied at home to defeat Wake Forest last October during a run in which it won four of its first six games before finishing the season with six consecutive losses.

The Terrapins rebounded from a humiliating 63-0 loss at Florida State on Oct. 5 with a come-from-behind 27-26 home win over Virginia last Saturday as the Cavaliers missed a field goal in the final seconds. Wake Forest also bounced back from its own blowout (56-7 at Clemson on Sept. 28) with a 28-13 home victory against North Carolina State. The Demon Deacons, who did not play last week, have won six of their last seven coming off a bye.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Maryland -6

ABOUT MARYLAND (5-1, 1-1 ACC): The Terrapins produced seven plays of 30 yards or more against the Cavaliers, two of which came from running back Brandon Ross as he finished with a career-high 169 total yards and two touchdowns. Caleb Rowe threw for a career-high 332 yards in his first career start in place of injured C.J. Brown, who missed the game with a concussion that he suffered in the loss to the Seminoles. However, coach Randy Edsall stated early this week that Brown was cleared to practice on Sunday and will resume starting duties against the Demon Deacons.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (3-3, 1-2): Michael Campanaro was named ACC Receiver of the Week after posting 12 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Wolfpack. The senior receiver, who ranks second in the conference with 44 receptions, is 11 catches shy of breaking Desmond Clark’s school record of 216 for his career. Tanner Price, who accounted for a career-high 350 total yards his last time out, needs 107 yards passing to move into sole possession of second place on the school’s all-time list behind Riley Skinner.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Although Maryland holds a 43-17-1 advantage in the all-time series, the home team has won each of the last six meetings.

2. Wake Forest coach Jim Grobe needs one more win to tie D.C. “Peahead” Walker for the school record of 77 career victories.

3. The Terrapins have committed 12 turnovers – the third-highest mark in the ACC – but have yielded only 33 points off those miscues.

PREDICTION: Maryland 27, Wake Forest 24