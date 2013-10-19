FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wake Forest 34, Maryland 10
October 19, 2013 / 11:25 PM / 4 years ago

Wake Forest 34, Maryland 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Wake Forest 34, Maryland 10: Tanner Price threw a touchdown pass, ran for another and caught a third from receiver Michael Campanaro, as the host Demon Deacons cruised past the Terrapins.

Price, who threw for 230 yards and connected with Campanaro on a third-quarter touchdown pass, scored on a 4-yard run and hauled in a 4-yard catch from his top receiver in the first half as Wake Forest (4-3, 2-2 ACC) raced out to a 21-point halftime lead. Campanaro finished with 11 receptions for 122 yards, breaking Desmond Clark’s school record of 216 career catches from 1995-1998.

Caleb Rowe threw for 207 yards and a touchdown in the second half in relief of ineffective starter C.J. Brown and immediately led Maryland (5-2, 1-2) to a scoring drive on his first series of the third quarter. Levern Jacobs had three catches for 80 yards and the Terrapins’ only touchdown.

The Demon Deacons took advantage of a short field on each of their four first-half scores, traveling no more than 36 yards on any of those drives en route to a 24-3 advantage at the break. Josh Harris scored on a 1-yard run and Chad Hedlund drilled a career-long 51-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter before Price added his rushing and receiving scores in the second.

Brown was pulled after Maryland went three-and-out on its first drive of the second half and Rowe needed only two plays to pull the Terrapins within 24-10 on a 56-yard catch-and-run by Jacobs. Wake Forest answered on the ensuing drive as Price and Campanaro hooked up four times, including a 10-yard TD catch with 2:54 left in the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Maryland WRs Deon Long (leg) and Stefon Diggs (ankle) each left the game and did not return. … Wake Forest coach Jim Grobe notched his 77th career victory, matching D.C. “Peahead” Walker’s school record. … Price moved into sole possession of second place on the school’s all-time passing-yardage list behind Riley Skinner.

