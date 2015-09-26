West Virginia 45, Maryland 6

Running back Wendell Smallwood rushed for a career-high 147 yards, quarterback Skyler Howard threw four touchdown passes and West Virginia capitalized on six turnovers in a 45-6 rout of border rival Maryland at Morgantown, W.Va.

Howard’s 21-of-33 passing day ended early in the fourth quarter after a one-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Shorts. By that point, the junior had thrown a bootleg score to Elijah Wellman and touchdown passes to Shelton Gibson of 15 and 41 yards.

Gibson finished with 118 yards on six catches, providing downfield balance to the running of Smallwood, who counted a four-yard touchdown among his 22 carries. Russell Shell added 77 yards and a two-yard score on 15 carries.

Maryland’s 96th-ranked defense was no match, allowing 427 yards first-half yards as West Virginia built a 38-0 cushion. Along with 37 first downs, the Mountaineers (3-0) piled up 601 yards.

Quarterback Daxx Garman, who replaced Caleb Rowe in the third quarter after four interceptions, finally provided the Terps (2-2) with points on a 46-yard touchdown strike to Jarvis Davenport. Rowe finished 10-of-27 for 67 yards.

Even though Brandon Ross picked up 130 rushing yards for the Terps, he capped a 55-yard second-quarter run by fumbling out of the end zone.

The 45 points matched the second-most for West Virginia against Maryland in a series that won’t continue until 2020.