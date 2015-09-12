Colorado 48, Massachusetts 14

Junior running back Michael Adkins rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown as Colorado posted a 48-14 victory over Massachusetts in nonconference action in Boulder, Colo., on Saturday.

Senior running back Christian Powell added 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Buffaloes (1-1) racked up 386 rushing yards and 554 overall. Junior quarterback Sefo Liufau passed for one score and rushed for another and senior receiver Nelson Spruce had a touchdown catch among six receptions.

Senior quarterback Blake Frohnapfel passed for 225 yards and one touchdown in the season opener for the Minutemen (0-1). Senior receiver Tajae Sharpe had 11 catches -- two shy of his career high -- for 138 yards.

Adkins snapped a 14-14 tie with a 21-yard scoring dash with 10:29 left in the second quarter to start a run of 34 consecutive Colorado points. Sophomore running back Phillip Lindsay scored on a 2-yard run with 1:23 remaining to help the Buffaloes hold a 31-14 lead at the break.

Junior kicker Diego Gonzalez kicked a 30-yard field goal to boost the lead to 20 and Liufau teamed with Spruce on an 18-yard scoring pass to make it 41-14 with 8:41 left in the third quarter. Powell scored from 35 yards out to make it a 34-point margin with 1:32 left in the third.

Powell’s 15-yard scoring run and Liufau’s 7-yard dash helped Colorado take a 14-7 lead after the opening quarter. Senior running back Jamal Wilson scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter for the Minutemen and Frohnapfel tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Marken Michel to tie the score with 12:22 left in the half.