Preview: Massachusetts at Florida

Florida captured the SEC East title in Jim McElwain's first year as coach, but the Gators were outscored 97-24 in a season-ending, three-game losing streak that left a bad taste in their mouths. That made for a long off-season and has host and No. 25 Florida anxious to feast on Massachusetts as its looks to made immediate amends in its season opener Saturday.

"I'm still hurting, that's all I can say," McElwain told reporters early this week about the season-ending losses. "That was miserable. I'll leave it at that." Though the losses came against talented teams - Florida State, eventual national champion Alabama and Michigan - it had to be a helpless feeling for a coach who made his reputation as an offensive mastermind to watch an offense with a struggling quarterback (Treon Harris) and a leaky offensive line (SEC-high 45 sacks allowed) dominated. There's no doubt that all eyes in The Swamp on Saturday will be glued on new signal caller Luke Del Rio, a transfer from Oregon State who sat out last year and won the starting job over Austin Appleby, a graduate transfer from Purdue. Florida's defense should once again be one of the nation's best, which is bad news for the Minutemen considering starting quarterback Ross Comis, a redshirt sophomore, will be making his first collegiate start.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Florida -36.5

MASSACHUSETTS (2015: 3-9): After two years with a pass-oriented attack behind quarterback Blake Frohnapfel, Florida is likely to get a different look from Comis, who is more of a dual threat as he passed for 1,688 yards and rushed for 1,942 as a high school senior in West Virginia. Another offensive weapon appears to be sophomore running back Marquis Young, who rushed for 960 yards and averaged 6.3 yards per carry as a freshmen. The Minutemen have only 13 seniors or graduate students on their roster and list 10 freshmen or redshirt freshmen on their two-deep depth chart, hardly a winning formula in an intimidating environment such as The Swamp.

FLORIDA (2015: 10-4): Del Rio, the son of Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, has plenty of weapons despite last year's offensive woes, especially since the line led by a pair of preseason All-SEC picks - second-teamer Martez Ivey and third-teamer David Sharpe - should be much improved. The wide receiving corps is led by sophomore Antonio Callaway (35 receptions, 678 yards, four touchdowns), who is eligible to play after a university hearing officer cleared him of a sexual assault charge. Defensively, the Gators are talented and deep with Caleb Brantley and Bryan Cox Jr. anchoring the line, Jarrad Davis the linebacking corps and Teez Tabor, who is suspended for the opener, the leader in the secondary.

EXTRA POINTS

1. In addition to being a receiving threat, Callaway also returned two punts for touchdowns last season and averaged 15.8 yards per return.

2. Three other Gators are suspended for the opener - TE C'yontai Lewis and freshmen WRs Tyrie Cleveland and Rick Wells.

3. UMass, which meets the Gators for the first time, makes its first trip to Florida since 1964, when it lost in the Tangerine Bowl to East Carolina.

PREDICTION: Florida 52, Massachusetts 10