Del Rio shines in debut, leads Florida past UMass

Florida won its 27th straight season opener, but it wasn't the performance coach Jim McElwain was hoping to see out of his Gators.

Luke Del Rio threw two touchdowns in his Florida debut, and the Gators relied on their defense to survive a scare from Massachusetts in a 24-7 victory Saturday on the newly named Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Del Rio, a fourth-year junior and the son of Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Callaway in the first quarter. He then sealed the win by leading three fourth-quarter scoring drives.

But it wasn't easy for the Gators, and at times, it was even ugly.

Florida is expected to contend in the SEC East and was picked by the media to finish second in the division, behind Tennessee. The Gators did look like SEC contenders for much of Saturday's game against the Minutemen, though. Florida, a five-touchdown favorite, led by just a field goal heading into the fourth quarter.

"Obviously, you watched the game, "McElwain told reporters after the win. "We've got a long ways to go."

Brandon Powell caught seven passes for 73 yards and turned a quick sideline hitch into a 26-yard touchdown to put Florida up 21-7 with eight minutes to play.

Freshman kicker Eddy Pineiro overcame pregame nerves and connected on his first three career field goals, including a 49- and 48-yarder in the fourth quarter.

"He got a little nervous," McElwain said of Pineiro. "He forgot his mouth piece in the locker room."

Del Rio, who was making his first career college start after spending time at Oregon State and Alabama, completed 29-of-44 passes for 256 yards and the two touchdowns. He won an offseason battle to earn the starting nod, and McElwain said Del Rio solidified his role as the starter with his performance.

"He took care of the ball," McElwain said of Del Rio. "He put it where it was supposed to be."

The Florida defense did the rest.

The Gators put relentless pressure on UMass quarterback Ross Comis and limited the Minutemen's rushing attack to 46 yards on 35 carries, an average of 1.3 yards per rush. Massachusetts finished with 189 total yards.

"(Linebackers) Alex (Arizalone) and Jarrad (Davis), it's hard for me to think there is a better two in the country," McElwain said.

UMass scored on a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped by Comis' 5-yard touchdown run that tied the score, 7-7, early in the second quarter.

Comis completed 9 of 17 passes for 141 yards. Andy Isabella had three catches for 95 yards for the Minutemen.

Florida moved the ball in the first half, gaining 193 yards, but did not maximize its scoring opportunities and failed to produce any big plays, something McElwain lamented.

"We've got to have them," McElwain said.

The Gators turned it over on downs at the UMass 5-yard line, when Mark Thompson was stuffed on fourth-and-1. They also had to settle for a Pineiro 40-yard field goal on another drive inside Minutemen territory and went into halftime leading 10-7.

Jordan Scarlett led Florida with 70 rushing yards, behind what is expected to be an improved offensive line. The Gators, who surrendered an NCAA-high 45 sacks last season, gave up only one against UMass.

Florida opens SEC play next week, when Kentucky visits.

"Kentucky comes in here (next week) and probably thinks they can beat our tails now," McElwain added.

NOTES: The Gators went 10-4 last season, their first under coach Jim McElwain. They lost their last two games in blowout fashion, including 41-7 to Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. ... McElwain suspended five players before Saturday's game, including projected starting CB Teez Tabor. ... An FBS independent, Massachusetts went 3-9 last season under coach Mark Whipple, but never gave in against the Gators. ... Before the game, the field was renamed in honor of former Florida coach Steve Spurrier.