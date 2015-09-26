Preview: Massachusetts at Notre Dame

Notre Dame answered any questions about its ability to compete without Malik Zaire in a dominating performance last week. The eighth-ranked Fighting Irish will try to keep that momentum up and move to 4-0 for the second straight season when they host Massachusetts on Saturday.

Predictions for Notre Dame’s season were being reevaluated after Zaire was injured in a tight win over Virginia in Week 2, but DeShone Kinzer proved to be a capable replacement and the defense stepped up to lead the way in a 30-22 win over Georgia Tech last weekend. The sophomore got away with some poor throws and poor mechanics at times and spent the week working to correct those flaws. “There are some fundamentals that need to be cleaned up,” Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly told reporters. “Ball security, I was a little bit concerned with the ball being a little bit loose at times…Tighten up his footwork a little bit.” The Minutemen have dropped their first two games but took Temple down to the wire in a 25-23 home defeat last week.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Notre Dame -28.5

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (0-2): Wide receiver Tajae Sharpe provided some light in an otherwise dark day when his grabbed his 188th career reception against Temple to move into first place on the school’s all-time list. ”It’s an honor and a privilege to go down in the UMass history books,” Sharpe told reporters. “I give all the credit to coach (Mark) Whipple. He’s a great offensive-minded coach. He puts me in positions to get the ball.” Sharpe hauled in 11 receptions in each of UMass’ first two games this season but has yet to find the end zone.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (3-0): Through two different quarterbacks and a series of other devastating injuries, the constant for the Fighting Irish has been the running ability of former wide receiver C.J. Prosise. The senior has rushed for 451 yards and four touchdowns in the first three games, including 198 yards and three scores in last week’s win over Georgia Tech. Prosise was quick to credit the offensive line for his success and the domination up front was evident last week when Prosise was barely touched while breaking through for a 91-yard TD run.

EXTRA POINTS

1. UMass is 0-10 against Power 5 teams since moving to the FBS level in 2012.

2. Notre Dame DB Drue Tranquill is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL.

3. The Fighting Irish rushed for at least 200 yards in each of their first three games for the first time since 1996.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 45, Massachusetts 17