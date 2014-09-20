Preview: Massachusetts at Penn State

Although it has not always been pretty, Penn State has a chance Saturday at home against Massachusetts to begin a campaign 4-0 for the first time since 2008. The Nittany Lions survived an ugly 13-10 victory at Rutgers last Saturday night, spoiling the Scarlet Knights’ Big Ten debut despite getting blanked in the first half. Bill Belton’s 5-yard touchdown run with 1:13 left proved to be the difference on the scoreboard, but five forced turnovers by the Penn State defense was the key to the comeback win.

It marked the second time in three games that the Nittany Lions have needed to rally to steal a win. The Minutemen know all about late drama, although they’ve been on the wrong end of such comebacks each of the last two weeks, including a 34-31 setback at Vanderbilt last weekend. Still, the nation’s lowest-scoring team in 2013 has managed to put up 69 points and over 700 yards over the last two weeks, a possible indication of a brewing turnaround under new head coach Mark Whipple.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Penn State -27

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (0-3): The Minutemen may need to rely heavily on the connection between quarterback Blake Frohnapfel and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (15 catches, 246 yards). Starting running back Jamal Wilson is out after suffering an ankle injury against Vanderbilt and second-leading rusher J.T. Blyden is also hurt. Adding to Massachusetts’ problems is the fact that the Nittany Lions rank seventh in the nation against the run, limiting opponents to just 68.3 yards per game.

ABOUT PENN STATE (3-0): One reason for the Nittany Lions’ close games has been their inability to get the ball in the end zone when afforded the opportunity. They have just three touchdowns in 12 trips to the red zone, failing to score entirely on three of those chances. Quarterback Christian Hackenberg has thrown for 1,082 yards while completing 62.2 percent of his passes overall, but he has five interceptions against only four TDs.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The teams have never met, but Penn State owns a 22-3 mark against Mid-American Conference opponents.

2. Massachusetts dismissed special teams and inside linebackers coach Ted Daisher this week. Whipple will take over the special teams duties for the remainder of the season.

3. Whipple’s son, Austin, was a walk-on at Penn State before transferring to join his father’s program.

PREDICTION: Penn State 45, Massachusetts 20