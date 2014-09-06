Preview: McNeese State at Nebraska

No. 18 Nebraska looks to build on its record-breaking performance in Week 1 when it hosts McNeese State on Saturday. The Cornhuskers amassed a Big 10-record 784 yards of total offense in the 55-7 win over Florida Atlantic. “I know what this offense has the potential to do, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves,” head coach Bo Pelini said. “They played hard and I liked their approach.”

Nebraska could match those gaudy numbers against a McNeese State defense that had major problems stopping the run last year. The Cornhuskers earned a 38-14 victory in the only previous meeting with the Cowboys in 2002 and are heavy favorites to replicate that result in Lincoln. McNeese State pulled off the upset over South Florida in its season opener in 2013 and hopes to beat an FBS opponent for the third consecutive year.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: None

ABOUT NEBRASKA (1-0): Ameer Abdullah was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after he rushed for a career-high 232 yards on 21 carries in the victory over the Owls. Tommy Armstrong Jr. threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns with Jordan Westerkamp being the major beneficiary, hauling in a personal-best seven passes for 125 yards. Star defensive end Randy Gregory is listed as doubtful for Week 2 after suffering a minor knee injury versus Florida Atlantic.

ABOUT McNEESE STATE (2013: 10-3): Kansas State transfer Daniel Sams will take the reins at quarterback, but has some big shoes to fill as he replaces Cody Stroud, who was the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2013. Kelvin Bennett will be the main man in the backfield after rushing for 774 yards and four touchdowns last season. Ernest Celestie is the team’s leading returning receiver and seems poised for a big year after catching 31 passes for 565 yards in 2013.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Nebraska is 10-0 against FCS teams since 1992.

2. Abdullah has rushed for at least 100 yards in 12 of his last 14 games.

3. The Cornhuskers are 36-9 at home under Pelini.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 51, McNeese State 13