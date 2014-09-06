Running scared, Abdullah saves Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Early in the week, Ameer Abdullah said playing an FCS opponent scared him, and that Nebraska wasn’t good enough to take any team lightly.

Those fears may have come to fruition had Abdullah not made a late, highlight-reel play to save the Huskers.

Abdullah caught a screen pass from quarterback Tommy Armstrong and turned it into a 58-yard touchdown with 20 seconds remaining, and No. 19 Nebraska escaped McNeese State’s upset bid, 31-24, on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

”Adrenaline kind of kicks in in those heated moments like that,“ Abdullah said. ”I didn’t expect the game to come out like that today. Very disappointed right now.

“But yes, you definitely get a little energy at the end. I don’t know if it’s God pushing you or what.”

Abdullah, a senior running back, broke two initial tackles and spun off two others, then followed his blockers while running the final 35 yards untouched.

“Ameer put the team on his back and won the game,” Nebraska coach Bo Pelini said. “Thank God for Ameer today. He showed why he is who he is.”

Nebraska (2-0) improved to 11-0 against FCS teams since 1992, while McNeese State (0-1) fell short in its attempt to win a third straight game against an FBS opponent.

The Cowboys won at Middle Tennessee State in 2012 and at South Florida in 2013.

The Huskers, led by Armstrong’s 131 rushing yards and 242 passing yards, had only one first down in the second half until its final series, which began at its 38-yard line with 1:14 remaining.

Abdullah, who ran for a career-high 232 yards last week against Florida Atlantic, was held to 54 yards on 17 carries Saturday. But he caught three passes for 96 yards, including the game winner, which came on third-and-six.

“They had the ball last and that kid (Abdullah) made a great play,” McNeese State coach Matt Viator said. “You’ve got to give him credit. That has to be on some kind of highlight tape.”

Pelini, though, won’t be focusing on that play, though, when he watches film on Sunday.

”We were lucky to win that one, I can tell you that right now,“ Pelini said. ”We were our own worst enemy today. I‘m not taking anything away from McNeese State. They played hard and did a lot of good things.

“But we shot ourselves in the foot time after time. We got outcoached, we got outplayed, and like I said before, we were lucky to win the football game.”

McNeese State quarterback Daniel Sams, a Kansas State transfer, ran 10 times for 74 yards and directed a 12-play, 83-yard touchdown drive that pulled the Cowboys to within 24-21 with 13:45 remaining.

Sams delivered a perfect 40-yard strike to a well-covered Kent Shelby and scrambled for a 26-yard gain to the one-yard line to highlight the drive.

Quarterback Tyler Bolfing, who started the game, scored two plays later on a dive play.

Alex KIjellsten, an LSU transfer, kicked a 24-yard field goal to create a 24-24 tie with 4:21 remaining. That completed a 14-play, 88-yard drive in which the Cowboys had an eight-yard touchdown run by Derrick Milton called back because of an illegal formation penalty.

”We flipped the field and were backed up, and then we had those two big drives while the crowd was in it and everything,“ Viator said. ”We came here to win.

“We came up short, but I am really proud of the effort by our guys. I thought we hung in there and really played hard.”

Nebraska had taken a 24-14 lead on freshman kicker Drew Brown’s 31-yard field goal with 3:51 remaining in the third quarter.

Nebraska led, 21-14, at halftime, overcoming an early deficit and a costly turnover.

McNeese State, after stopping Nebraska for a five-yard loss on fourth down near midfield on the game’s opening series, drove 47 yards in 10 plays, with Milton scoring from nine yards on a draw play for a 7-0 lead.

Nebraska responded with impressive touchdown drives on each of its next two series. Armstrong hit sophomore wide receiver Jordan Westerkamp in stride on a 40-yard touchdown pass, and Abdullah scored on a two-yard run for a 14-7 lead.

The Huskers appeared to be on the verge of taking control, driving from their 20-yard line to the McNeese State nine-yard line. But on second and goal, Armstrong threw a corner route pass intended for Westerkamp, but into the arms of McNeese State’s Aaron Sam, who caught the ball at the goal line.

Sam returned the ball almost untouched to midfield, navigated through traffic and broke free for the final 40 yards, tying the game, 14-14, with his 98-yard interception return.

Nebraska countered with a 12-play, 82-yard touchdown drive, which Armstrong capped with a fourth-down plunge from inside the one-yard line.

NOTES: Aaron Sam’s 98-yard interception return in the second quarter tied a McNeese State record for the longest in school history, and marked the second-longest interception return allowed by Nebraska in its history. ... QB Tommy Armstrong of Nebraska ran 42 yards on a zone read play in the first quarter, a career-long run. ... Nebraska senior receivers Jamal Turner and Kenny Bell left in the first half because of injuries and did not return. The Huskers also played without starting junior DE Randy Gregory, who had arthroscopic knee surgery last week.