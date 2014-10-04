Preview: Memphis at Cincinnati

Memphis looks to bounce back from losses to nationally ranked opponents when it visits Cincinnati on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. The Tigers played No. 11 Mississippi close on the road, trailing by four after three quarters before losing 24-3. The Bearcats rallied at No. 18 Ohio State before the Buckeyes picked up steam and scored the final 17 points in a 50-28 victory.

Cincinnati, the preseason pick by media to win the AAC, has had no trouble putting up points, averaging 39 per game. The defense, however, is allowing 36 and the Buckeyes rolled to 710 yards and 45 first downs. Memphis has had the tougher schedule, which also includes a 42-35 loss at No. 9 UCLA.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Cincinnati -4

ABOUT MEMPHIS (2-2): The Tigers are relying on their defense to keep them in games and have created 10 turnovers, including two interceptions by cornerback Bobby McCain last week against Mississippi. The offense, however, has struggled and was held to 104 total yards by Ole Miss. Paxton Lynch completes 60.4 percent of his passes for 847 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions, and Doroland Dorceus has 237 yards and four scores on 46 carries.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (2-1): Quarterback Gunner Kiel has been impressive in his first three games after sitting out last season when he transferred from Notre Dame after the 2012 season. Kiel completes 65.7 percent of his passes for 1,041 yards and 14 touchdowns - four against Ohio State - against two interceptions and ranks sixth in the nation in passing efficiency with a QB rating of 185.8. Kiel’s big-play target is Chris Moore, who has five touchdowns on just six catches, including three receptions and three scores against the Buckeyes.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Moore set an NCAA FBS record for yards per catch in a game with three receptions for 221 yards (73.7 per catch) against Ohio State, breaking the previous mark of 72.7 yards set by Terry Gallaher of East Carolina in 1975.

2. The Bearcats’ average drive time on their 20 scores is 1 minute, 55 seconds.

3. For the first time since starting the season 3-1 in 2004, the Tigers have a .500 or better record heading into the month of October.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 42, Memphis 27