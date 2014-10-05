(Updated: CORRECTING: Kiel’s passing yards in Para 2 and Craft’s rushing yards in Para 3.)

Memphis 41, Cincinnati 14: Paxton Lynch threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the visiting Tigers to an upset of the defending champion Bearcats in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.Cincinnati (2-2, 0-1) suffered a hit to its high-powered offense when Gunner Kiel, who ranked sixth in FBS with a 185.8 quarterback rating, suffered a chest injury on the last play of the first half and did not return. Kiel hit Mekale McKay over the middle for an 80-yard score on the first offensive play of the game but had little success the rest of the half, finishing 11-of-27 for 216 yards with an interception and a fumble that both led to Memphis touchdowns.

Lynch was 18-of-25 for a career-high 311 yards and rushed for another 45 yards - including two 10-yard scoring runs - for Memphis (3-2, 1-0), which had little trouble shredding a woeful Cincinnati defense. Sam Craft, who ran for minus-16 yards in a loss to Mississippi last week and whose previous career high was 52 yards, gained 170 with a touchdown on 38 carries.

Memphis led 24-7 with just over a minute left in the first quarter after scoring on its first four drives. Lynch completed TD passes of nine yards to Tevin Jones, who had five catches for 70 yards, and 26 to Adrian Henderson, who made three receptions for 77. After a short field goal, Lynch scored his first rushing touchdown.

Former Cincinnati starter Munchie Legaux, who was out of football for about a year while recovering from knee injury, replaced Kiel in the second half and was 5-of-13 for 39 yards and ran for another 20. Rodriguez Moore carried 14 times for 65 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown to open the second half.

NOTEBOOK: The Tigers’ victory was their first over the Bearcats since winning 21-16 in 2003. … Cincinnati’s defense allowed 612 yards after giving up 710 in a loss to Ohio State last week. … Cincinnati RB Tion Green, who was second on the team in rushing with 118 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries, underwent season-ending hernia surgery Saturday.