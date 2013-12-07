(Updated: Minor editing.)

Connecticut 45, Memphis 10: Freshman Casey Cochran passed for a school-record 461 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Huskies to a rout of the visiting Tigers.

Geremy Davis set a school mark with 15 catches for 207 yards and a score and Deshon Foxx caught 11 passes for 137 yards and two TDs for Connecticut (3-9, 3-5 American Athletic Conference), which finished the season on a three-game winning streak after losing its first nine. Lyle McCombs added rushing and receiving scores for the Huskies.

Paxton Lynch went 18-of-37 for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Memphis (3-9, 1-7), which managed only 257 total yards. Keiwone Malone had six catches for 69 yards including a 10-yard TD catch.

Cochran picked apart the Memphis secondary in the first half, going 22-of-32 for 259 yards and three touchdowns. He gave the Huskies their first lead at 7-3 with an 18-yard TD pass to Foxx and added a 15-yard strike to Davis and a 11-yard scoring toss to McCombs before halftime.

McCombs’ 7-yard touchdown run and Chad Christen’s season-best 46-yard field goal made it 31-3 midway through the third quarter. Cochran and Foxx hooked up for a 32-yard TD pass late in the quarter, and Martin Hyppolite capped the scoring with a 1-yard TD run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lynch (2,056) became the 10th player in Memphis history to pass for 2,000 yards and finished 20 yards shy of Ryan Williams’ school record for a freshman. … Connecticut failed to return a kickoff or punt for a touchdown this season, snapping a streak of nine straight years with at least one. … Cochran passed for nine touchdowns and no interceptions during the Huskies’ three-game winning streak.