Preview: Memphis at Houston

Houston looks to keep its perfect record intact when it host Memphis on Saturday in an American Athletic Conference clash. The Cougars are on a roll by averaging 43.5 points a game and are 4-0 for the eighth time in school history. Houston’s defense continued its opportunistic ways by forcing five turnovers in the win against Texas-San Antonio on September 28 and has 14 takeaways on the season.

The Tigers fell short in their upset bid against Central Florida and will hope to rebound against a Houston team coming off a bye week. Memphis coach Justin Fuente is well aware of the danger his team faces against the Cougars. “They pose numerous threats,” he said. “They’re very talented, very well-coached and very explosive.” The Tigers offense is averaging only 19.3 points a game and will have to fire on all cylinders to pull off the upset.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNEWS. LINE: Houston -9.5.

ABOUT HOUSTON (4-0, 1-0 AAC): Freshman quarterback John O‘Korn continues to shine and has now thrown for 933 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Sophomore wide receiver Deontay Greenberry has recorded three straight 100-yard receiving games to go along with three touchdowns. Redshirt freshman defensive tackle B.J. Singleton blocked a field goal and intercepted a pass in the win over the Roadrunners.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (1-3, 0-1): Redshirt freshman quarterback Paxton Lynch has experienced some growing pains, throwing four interceptions and only two touchdowns. Freshman running back Marquis Warford has been one of the lone bright spots on offense, gaining 251 yards on 28 carries for a nine-yard average. Junior defensive end Martin Ifedi is tied for seventh in the nation with 5.5 sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Houston is 12-9 all-time against Memphis and thumped the Tigers 56-17 in their last meeting in 2010.

2. The Cougars are playing their home games in three different venues in Houston this year as their new campus stadium is currently under construction.

3. Houston QB David Piland was forced to end his career this week due to multiple concussions.

PREDICTION: Houston 38, Memphis 20