Houston 25, Memphis 15: John O‘Korn threw for 198 yards and one touchdown as the Cougars survived a scare against the visiting Tigers.

Kenneth Farrow rushed for two touchdowns and Daniel Spencer caught one for Houston (5-0, 2-0 American Athletic). Deontay Greenberry caught four passes for 76 yards and the Cougars forced four turnovers to keep their perfect record intact.

Paxton Lynch was 21-of-40 for 222 yards and Jake Elliott kicked five field goals for Memphis (1-4, 0-2). The Tigers held Houston to just 38 yards on the ground to keep the game close.

The Cougars opened the scoring on their first possession of the game when Spencer hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from O‘Korn. The Tigers answered with two field goals from Elliott before Richie Leone split the uprights from 24 yards to give Houston a 10-6 lead. Elliott booted his third field goal of the half to cut the deficit to one.

Elliott kicked two more field goals in the third quarter to give Memphis a 15-10 lead. Farrow plunged into the end zone from 1 yard out and the ensuing two-point conversion was good to give the Cougars a three-point lead. Farrow rushed for his second touchdown of the afternoon with 10:21 remaining in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Houston leads the nation in turnover margin at +14. … Elliott booted a career long 50-yard field goal in the second quarter. … The Cougars have now scored in every quarter this season.