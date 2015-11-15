No. 24 Houston 35, No. 21 Memphis 34

No. 24 Houston overcame the loss of starting quarterback Greg Ward Jr. and a 34-14 fourth-quarter deficit to stun 21st-ranked Memphis 35-34 on Saturday night in Houston.

A 7-yard scoring run by backup quarterback Kyle Postma with 1:27 remaining was the difference as the Cougars closed out the game with 20 straight points to improve to 10-0 overall and 6-0 in the American Athletic Conference.

Related Coverage Preview: Memphis at Houston

The visiting Tigers (8-2, 4-2) had one last gasp, but Jake Elliott’s 48-yard field goal attempt sailed right with 19 seconds remaining.

Ward suffered a first-half ankle injury, leaving the sophomore Postma, who had only attempted six career passes, to start the third quarter and finish the game. He completed 21 of 33 passes for 236 yards and a TD and added a team-leading 49 yards and a score on six rushes after Houston trailed 20-7 at the half.

Paxton Lynch completed 20 of 31 attempts for 278 yards, two TDs and an interception for Memphis, which outgained the Cougars 490-392 but turned the ball over twice to none for Houston.

Lynch connected with tight end Alan Cross (38 yards) and tailback Doroland Dorceus (61) on touchdown passes, wide receiver Tevin Jones (25) and Dorceus (6) had scoring runs, and Elliott booted 41- and 29-yard field goals to give Memphis a seemingly safe 34-14 lead with 14:51 to play.

But tailbacks Kenneth Farrow (10 yards) and Javin Webb (1) ran for touchdowns, setting up the Cougars’ winning nine-play, 77-yard drive capped by Postma’s 7-yard touchdown run.

The Tigers then moved 46 yards in eight plays to the Houston 31-yard line before Elliott’s missed kick.