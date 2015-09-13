Memphis 55, Kansas 23

Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch passed for 370 yards and two touchdowns and five different Tigers had rushing touchdowns in a dominating 55-23 win over downtrodden Kansas in Lawrence, Kan.

Lynch, a 6-7 pocket-passer, completed 24 of 27 passes to help Memphis extend its winning streak to nine games. Receiver Mose Frazier, and running backs Jarvis Cooper, Doroland Dorceus, Sam Craft and Jamarius Henderson each scored rushing touchdowns for the Tigers.

Kansas jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on kicker Nick Bartolotta’s 30-yard field goal and a 5-yard touchdown run by running back Ke‘aun Kinner. Kinner led the Jayhawks (0-2) with 113 yards rushing.

Memphis (2-0) responded quickly and took a 24-13 lead into halftime after Lynch hooked up with receiver Tevin Jones for a 6-yard touchdown right before intermission.

Kansas cut the deficit to 31-20 on quarterback Montell Cozart’s 7-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, but Memphis scored the next 24 points to put the game away.

Memphis outgained Kansas 651-359 and won despite losing three fumbles.