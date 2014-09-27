Preview: Memphis at Mississippi

No. 11 Mississippi rekindles its Mid-South rivalry with visiting Memphis in the 60th meeting on Saturday. The Rebels are looking for their first 4-0 start since 1970, and quarterback Bo Wallace could be the one to guide them to the promised land this season. Wallace leads the nation in completion percentage (75.5) and owns a passer rating of 190 through three games.

The Rebels will be on upset alert against a Memphis team that nearly shocked then-No 11 UCLA at the Rose Bowl in early September. The Tigers are off to their best start since 2004, and scoring points has come much easier compared to last season. Justin Fuentes’ squad didn’t crack 31 points at all in his second year as head coach, but the Tigers haven’t fallen short of 35 points this season and currently rank 13th in the nation with 44.7 points per game.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3/FSN. LINE: Memphis -19

ABOUT MEMPHIS (2-1): Tank Jakes was named defensive player of the week in the American Athletic Conference after tallying a sack for a safety, forcing a fumble that resulted in a touchdown and adding an interception in a 36-17 win over Middle Tennessee State. The senior linebacker continues to leave his mark on games and leads the Tigers in tackles (27), tackles for loss (nine) and sacks (four). Memphis has registered six takeaways while holding opponents to just under 20 points a game.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (3-0): Coach Hugh Freeze is intent on keeping his team’s focus on Memphis and not on its anticipated matchup with top-ranked Alabama next week. “I can‘t, for the life of me, understand why people would jump the gun,” Freeze told reporters. The Rebels have cruised past their last three opponents 132-15, but Memphis presents the first real test of the season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Mississippi leads the all-time series 47-10-2 and has won the last five meetings.

2. The Rebels defense ranks third nationally in points allowed (10.3) and is tied for the nation’s best with eight interceptions.

3. The Tigers have lost 13 straight to nationally ranked opponents.

PREDICTION: Mississippi 41, Memphis 23