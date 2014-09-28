Mississippi defense dominates Memphis

OXFORD, Miss. -- On the weekend when the 10th-ranked Mississippi Rebels were honoring former cornerback Chucky Mullins, leave it to the defense to steal the show.

Ole Miss outlasted the Memphis Tigers 24-3 in front of a crowd of 61,291 at Vaught-Hemingway thanks to the way the defense played.

The Rebels, off to their first 4-0 start since 1970, ravaged the Tigers (2-2) with a rabid defense, holding them to just 104 yards -- an amazing number considering Memphis entered ranked 13th in the nation in scoring offense and 25th in rushing.

Ole Miss racked up 12 tackles for a loss, four sacks and another interception. And with the offense failing to score like it has in the previous three games, Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze was very grateful for the performance of his defense.

“I think Chucky would have been proud of how the defense played,” Freeze said. “I know that Chucky would have loved that. I‘m very proud of our defense. I don’t know if we’ve had a better effort than that in our two and a half years here. They were really phenomenal against a team that has really been putting up some phenomenal numbers. My hat’s off to (defensive coordinator) Dave (Wommack) and his staff and to the kids for their execution of the plan.”

Offensive coordinator Dan Werner said the first thing he did after the Rebels secured the victory was to hug Wommack.

“I‘m so glad that they did that on the night where we struggled to really get going,” Werner said. “Just a great job by him, and those players.”

Memphis coach Justin Fuente, a former quarterback at Oklahoma, was proud of the way his team battled but gave a lot of credit to the Rebels.

“They kicked our tail,” Fuente said. “They didn’t do anything new; they’re just pretty darn good.”

It didn’t look like the Rebels would need an outstanding defensive effort the way the offense started. Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell scored less than three minutes into the contest and ended with a touchdown reception, too.

In between, the Rebels and quarterback Bo Wallace struggled to move the ball, let alone score. Wallace threw two interceptions.

“We certainly didn’t help ourselves offensively with our turnovers,” Freeze said. “We had too many negative plays, but some of that credit goes to them. We obviously have to play better on that side of the ball.”

Ole Miss ended up missing two field goals before kicker Andrew Fletcher finally got the Rebels back on the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter on a 19-yard attempt. Jaylen Walton gave the Rebels some breathing room with a 23-yard run for a touchdown with just over nine minutes left.

Walton, a native of Memphis, increased the Rebels’ lead from 10-3 to 17-3 with a made extra point from Fletcher.

With his 17-yard touchdown reception from Wallace with just over a minute left, Treadwell put the icing on the cake for the Rebels, who can finally look forward to a visit from No. 2 Alabama next Saturday.

Freeze said it was tough not to think about Alabama with so much talk about the game coming from his fans.

“With about 40 seconds left in the game, I grabbed (offensive line coach) Matt Luke and said, ‘I‘m so glad that this is over,'” Freeze said. “We can do all the talking we want to do about next week. It was certainly distracting at times. My mind can make me believe almost anything and whether I thought it was as distracting as it was, I don’t know. I know it felt that way at times.”

Memphis’ lone points in the game came on a 40-yard field goal from Jake Elliott, capping a nine-play, 52-yard scoring drive. Ole Miss held the Tigers to minus-four yards rushing. Memphis was 0-for-7 on third-down conversions.

NOTES: Saturday night was the first time Ole Miss played as a Top 10 team since 2009. ... Ole Miss freshman kicker Gary Wunderlich was kicked out of the game in the first quarter for fighting. ... Saturday night’s crowd was the ninth-largest in school history. ... Ole Miss Coach Hugh Freeze drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the fourth quarter. ... Memphis already has faced another nationally ranked team and lost. The Tigers hung with No. 11 UCLA before losing 42-35 on Sept. 6. ... Ole Miss collected 12 tackles for a loss.