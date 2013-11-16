Preview: Memphis at South Florida

South Florida tries to snap atwo-game losing streak Saturday as it hosts Memphis, which is winless inleague play. The Bulls started their conference schedule with two straight roadwins but have dropped their next two before having a bye week. TheTigers are coming off a non-conference home win over Tennessee-Martin lastweekend.

The Bulls’ offense has struggled of late, with the team scoring its first offensive touchdown in fourleague games in its Oct. 31 loss to Houston. The Tigers havebeen competitive because of their defense, which ranks 14thnationally against the run with an average of 108.3 yards allowed. Freshman quarterbackMike White had a big game in his first start in South Florida‘slast contest, passing for 311 yards and two touchdowns.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE:Memphis -1.5

ABOUT MEMPHIS (2-6, 0-4 AAC): Oneof the most frustrating things for a coach is penalties, which is whyMemphis coach Justin Fuente understandably is unhappy about his teamleading the nation in penalty yardage at 82.88 per game. But heis quick to point out that it’s not just the players at fault, but thecoaches as well. “We’re going to look at some things and emphasizesome things a little bit differently,” Fuente said at his weeklypress conference. “I view it as the ability to maintain your focusand understanding you’re hurting everybody in the group when you takethose actions upon yourself.”

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (2-6, 2-2):After a season of struggling offensively, the Bulls may have seensigns of a bright future behind White, who led the team to aseason-high 364 yards of total offense in his first collegiate start.That performance seems to have pumped some new life into South Florida,which is hoping to keep things working against Memphis. “We sawsome light,” coach Willie Taggart said. “We have anoffense that can go. It’s exciting to think what this offense canbe.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Memphis ranks 16thin the country in yardage allowed (338.6 ypg) but is the highest-ranked team in the category with a losing record.

2. South Florida has lost itslast six games following a bye week, with the team’s last winafter a bye coming in November 2010 against Rutgers.

3. The Bulls lead the all-timeseries 3-2, including the most recent meeting in the 2008 MagicJack St. Petersburg Bowl.

PREDICTION: South Florida 28,Memphis 14