Memphis 23, South Florida 10:Brandon Hayes ran for 78 yards and a touchdown to lead the visitingTigers over the Bulls for their first American Athletic Conference win of the season.

Memphis (3-6, 1-4) forced fiveturnovers, helping them win despite being outgained325-242. Paxton Lynch completed 6-of-13 passes for 59 yards for the Tigers.

Mike White was 18-of-33 for 198yards and four interceptions for South Florida (2-7, 2-3). AndreDavis had seven receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown, which came in the finalminute of the game.

The Tigers had the only twoscores of the first half, with Jake Elliott kicking field goals of 19and 56 yards, the second coming with just 12 seconds to play in thesecond quarter. The Bulls responded with Marvin Kloss’ 28-yard fieldgoal to cut the lead to three heading to the fourth.

Hayes all but put thegame away with a 5-yard scoring run with 4:09 to play. The Memphisdefense then came up with two interceptions of White, leading to a34-yard field goal by Elliott and Bobby McCain’s 36-yard interceptionreturn for a score.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McCain finishedwith two interceptions and now has three career touchdowns. … SouthFlorida had more than 300 yards of total offense for the secondstraight week after failing to reach 300 in its previous sixcontests. … Memphis’ win tied the all-time series at 3-3.