Preview: Memphis at Temple

Temple threw the American Athletic Conference into a state of chaos with its win over East Carolina last weekend and can further muddy the waters Friday when it hosts Memphis. The Owls secured one of the biggest victories in school history with an upset of the then-No. 19 Pirates, marking their first win over a ranked foe since 1998 and first such triumph at home. Not only did Temple move within a half-game of the league lead, but created a five-team logjam at the top of the AAC.

One of the those five teams is the Tigers, who can match their highest win total since making their last bowl appearance in 2008 by improving to 3-0 on the road in the conference. Memphis, which won consecutive games for the first time this season following last weekend’s 40-20 home victory versus Tulsa, can double its win total from a season ago with a win in any of its last four contests. The Tigers’ sights should be set much higher than that, however, as their final three opponents after the Owls are a combined 7-18 and buried among the bottom five teams in the conference.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Memphis -7.5

ABOUT MEMPHIS (5-3, 3-1 AAC): The Tigers were held scoreless in the first quarter for the first time all season against Tulsa, but still managed to post more than 30 points for the sixth time after doing so only once in 2013. Brandon Hayes ran for a personal-best 199 yards – tied for the 16th-best mark in school history – including a career-long 51-yard gallop with 14 seconds remaining in the first half that gave Memphis the lead for good. “(That run) was unbelievable … he really bailed us out on that play. I mean, he was fantastic; he was huge for us,” Tigers coach Justin Fuente told reporters after the game.

ABOUT TEMPLE (5-3, 3-2): Despite being outgained 428-135, the Owls held what was the conference’s most explosive offense without a touchdown for the first 57:45 in part because they blocked a field goal and recovered a season-high five fumbles. Temple has allowed only 10 fourth-quarter points this season and East Carolina’s late touchdown was the first one the Owls have allowed in the final 15 minutes since the second-to-last game of the 2013 season. Temple is tied with Florida International for the FBS lead in fumble recoveries (16) and has forced nine more turnovers in 2014 (24) than it did all of last season during a 2-10 campaign (15).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Memphis can move three games over .500 for the first time since finishing the 2004 season with an 8-4 record.

2. Temple’s victory over East Carolina was its first over a team with a winning record since Oct. 8, 2011. ... The Owls haven’t won back-to-back such games since 2009.

3. The Tigers have rushed for more than 200 yards in back-to-back contests for the first time since 2009 and crossed that threshold in five of their eight games this season.

PREDICTION: Memphis 31, Temple 24