Preview: Memphis at Temple

Memphis and Temple still have dreams of reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game, but both teams’ hopes likely hinge on the ability to win Saturday’s American Athletic Conference matchup. The host Owls have lost two of their last three games, while the Tigers have dropped consecutive contests to eliminate themselves from AAC title contention.

Temple can clinch the AAC East Division with a victory either this weekend or next weekend against Connecticut, or if USF loses one of its two final contests. Still, Owls coach Matt Rhule does not want his players to think about the AAC standings - and certainly not the bowl implications - until the final buzzer of its final regular-season game. ”(Playing in the AAC championship game) - that’s what I think we were thinking about when USF was thinking about tearing our face off, because that’s what they did,“ Rhule told the media this week after his team’s 44-23 setback. ”They had 550 yards of offense. When you’re not ready to play, good players will make you look bad. I’m not worried about playing. I’m ready for us to be the tougher team.” Memphis also comes in angry and motivated after blowing a 13-point lead with under six minutes left in a one-point loss to Houston.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Memphis -1.5

ABOUT MEMPHIS (8-2, 4-2 AAC): The Tigers are ranked No. 21 in the College Football Playoff standings despite not having won since Halloween. Paxton Lynch is having a terrific junior season that has featured 21 touchdown passes against three interceptions, although that ratio was 18-to-1 before the Tigers’ current two-game skid. Memphis is fifth nationally in scoring average (43 ppg), but the defense has allowed 80 points over its last two games and has given up at least 35 points five times this year.

ABOUT TEMPLE (8-2, 5-1): Temple entered last weekend allowing 132.2 rushing yards per game but gave up 326 to the Bulls in surrendering at least 40 points for the second straight week. P.J. Walker completed just 41.7 percent of his passes against USF and has posted a 42.3 completion percentage in the Owls’ losses, compared to a 61.2 percent mark in the team’s victories. Jahad Thomas has scored a rushing touchdown in every game this season, although he hasn’t surpassed 82 yards on the ground in any of his last four games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Prior to its current two-game skid, Memphis had won 15 consecutive games dating to last season. The last time the team lost three games in one calendar month came in October 2013 (0-4).

2. The Tigers won last year’s meeting 16-13 on a short field goal at the buzzer. Walker endured a nightmare performance that day, finishing 16-of-37 for 140 yards with an interception.

3. Memphis has scored an AAC-best 37 touchdowns in the red zone this season, while Temple has allowed a league-low 13 scores inside the 20.

PREDICTION: Memphis 33, Temple 23