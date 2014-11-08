Memphis 16, Temple 13: Jake Elliott kicked three field goals – including a 31-yarder as time expired – as the Tigers rallied from a double-digit first-half deficit to down the host Owls and move atop the American Athletic Conference

Brandon Hayes gained only 75 yards on 26 carries but turned one of his two receptions into a touchdown for Memphis (6-3, 4-1 AAC), which became bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008. Paxton Lynch went 21-of-28 for 230 yards and Mose Frazier led all receivers with eight catches for 110 yards as the Tigers broke a five-way tie atop the conference.

Kenneth Harper ran for a career-high 116 yards and a touchdown for Temple (5-4, 3-3), which was unable to follow up its upset home win over then-No. 19 East Carolina last week. P.J. Walker threw for 140 yards and an interception while Jalen Fitzpatrick made five catches for 64 yards in the first half before leaving the game with an apparent ankle injury.

Temple got a field goal on its opening possession and pulled ahead 10-0 late in the first quarter, when Harper raced 75 yards – more than doubling his previous career-long run – to the end zone virtually untouched. The Tigers countered with a 42-yard field goal by Elliott in the second quarter after Tevin Jones blocked a punt deep in Memphis territory and took advantage of a 16-yard punt on the Owls’ next drive with Lynch’s 17-yard TD throw to Hayes.

Another miscue on special teams cost Temple late in the third quarter, when John Christopher muffed a punt at the Owls 10 and Elliott booted a short kick to put the Tigers in front for the first time. Owls kicker Austin Jones ended a stretch of nine straight scoreless drives and made up for missing a 37-yard kick earlier in the fourth quarter with a 46-yard field goal with 2:46 remaining in the fourth, but Lynch went 5-of-5 during a 12-play march on the final possession before Elliott converted the game-winner.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Tigers were held to 82 yards rushing after running for over 200 in each of their previous two contests. … Temple was unable to secure back-to-back victories against opponents with winning records for the first time since 2009. … Memphis moved three games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2004 season.