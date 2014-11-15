Memphis 38, Tulane 7: Dontrell Nelson and Bobby McCain each returned an interception for touchdowns as the visiting Tigers remained alive for an American Athletic Conference Championship.

Paxton Lynch finished 14-of-25 for 178 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score for the Tigers (7-3, 5-1 AAC), who hold a one-half game lead over Cincinnati and UCF and still has hopes for a BCS New Year’s bowl berth. Memphis forced five turnovers to win its fourth straight game.

Tanner Lee was 26-of-48 for 196 yards and three interceptions for Tulane (3-7, 2-4), which was coming off a 28-24 win against Houston – the only team to beat Memphis in conference play this season. It was a particularly frustrating day for the freshman Lee, who threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns against the Cougars but couldn’t generate any offense against Memphis until the game was decided.

The Tigers took the lead for good on Tulane’s second play from scrimmage when McCain stepped in front of the intended receiver in the right flat and returned the ball 15 yards untouched for a touchdown. The Tigers held the Green Wave to three plays or fewer in seven of their eight first-half possessions, forcing two more turnovers, and led 10-0 at the half.

Memphis recovered a fumble on Tulane’s first possession after intermission and took advantage when Lynch was flushed to his right and threw a 38-yard scoring pass to Mose Frazier. Nelson later picked off an under-thrown ball by Lee and returned it 58 yards down the right sideline with 2:56 left in third quarter, but Tulane avoided a shutout when freshman Dontrell Hilliard scored on a 19-yard run up the middle with 1:55 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tulane has forced a turnover in 19 straight games – the fifth-longest streak in country. … Tulane turned the ball over in three of its first four possessions and the teams combined for four turnovers in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the game. … Memphis entered the game yielding only 17 points in conference games - tops in the AAC.