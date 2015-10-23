Preview: Memphis at Tulsa

Fresh off its biggest win of the year, No. 17 Memphis ventures to Tulsa on Friday looking to remain unbeaten. The Tigers posted their 13th straight win last weekend, topping then-No. 12 Ole Miss 37-24 despite trailing 14-0 early in the contest.

Memphis owns the third-longest active winning streak in the nation behind Ohio State and TCU, but will be challenged Friday by some talented Tulsa skill players. “Offensively, they are as good as anybody in America,” said Tigers coach Justin Fuente, whose team has plenty of offensive firepower of its own. Paxton Lynch has paced Memphis with 300-plus yards passing in each of the last five games and has a sparkling 13-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season. “Anytime you get a team that’s ranked in the Top 25, you get the chance to prove yourself on a national stage,” Tulsa offensive lineman Garrett Stafford told reporters. “We’re just looking forward to giving them our best shot and see where we stack up.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Memphis -10.5

ABOUT MEMPHIS (6-0, 2-0 AAC): The Tigers average the fourth-most points in the country (46) and are 10th in yards per contest (533), thanks in large part to Lynch and a three-headed receiving attack. Anthony Miller, Mose Frazier and Phil Mayhue all have at least 20 receptions and have combined for over 1,000 yards, while Memphis’ running game also features balance with five backs having contributed multiple TDs this year. The Tigers hope to get off to a good start against the Golden Hurricane, although they have proven the ability to come from behind with four comebacks of at least 10 points this season - tops in FBS.

ABOUT TULSA (2-4, 1-2): Behind quarterback Dane Evans (2,127 yards, 11 touchdowns), the Golden Hurricane rank second in the league in both passing (354.5 yards per game) and total offense (550.5 yards). Zack Langer already has 11 rushing touchdowns on the season, although his 3.9 yards-per-carry average leaves much to be desired. Keyarris Garrett (45 catches, 698 yards) and Joshua Atkinson (36 catches, 576 yards) pace a dynamic receiving attack, while Keevan Lucas has caught a team-high five TDs.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Memphis had lost four straight in the series before last year’s 40-20 triumph.

2. Atkinson has surpassed 100 yards receiving in each of the last five games.

3. Since winning their opener by 56 points and their next contest by 32, the Tigers’ last four victories have come by an average margin of 7.5 points.

PREDICTION: Memphis 33, Tulsa 31