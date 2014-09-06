Preview: Memphis at UCLA

Memphis will pay a visit to California for just the third time in program history Saturday night when the Tigers meet No. 11 UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Memphis won its previous two games in the Golden State, beating San Jose State in 1971 and upsetting USC in the season opener in 1991. Earning a win against the Bruins would take an effort similar to the one 23 years ago against the Trojans, as UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley continues to play like a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate.

Hundley led the listless Bruins to a 28-20 road victory last weekend against Virginia and has not thrown an interception in his last 110 attempts, leaving him 89 throws short of the school record set by Drew Olson during the 2005 season. Jordan Payton looks like he might emerge as the go-to guy for Hundley, catching a career-best eight passes for 98 yards in the win against Virginia. UCLA lost some key players to graduation, but Eric Kendricks showed the unit’s still in good hands after posting 16 tackles, forcing a fumble and returning an interception for a touchdown against the Cavaliers, earning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: UCLA -24

ABOUT MEMPHIS (1-0): The Tigers routed Austin Peay 63-0 in their season opener, tying a school record with seven rushing touchdowns, recording their highest point total since 1969 and posting their first shutout since 2000. Memphis will need to take better care of the football, as the Tigers fumbled four times; they’ll be up against a UCLA defense that scored three defensive touchdowns against Virginia. A key storyline is the availability of Memphis defensive end Martin Ifedi, one of the nation’s sack leaders last season who left the opener with a left ankle injury.

ABOUT UCLA (1-0): One area the Bruins can certainly improve is their offensive line play. UCLA gave up five sacks, averaged three yards per carry, 4.9 yards per play and managed just one offensive touchdown, prompting offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to bash his front five after practice Tuesday. The Bruins are hoping to get junior center Jake Brendel back after the team’s most experienced lineman sprained his knee four weeks ago and missed the Virginia game - the first start he has missed at UCLA.

EXTRA POINTS

1. UCLA has forced a turnover in 12 straight games.

2. Myles Jack, who was named both Offensive and Defensive Freshman of the year last season at UCLA, did not play offense against Virginia but coach Jim Mora said he’ll likely get some offensive snaps against Memphis.

3. Memphis defensive back Bobby McCain has 216 career interception return yards, tied for third all-time at the school.

PREDICTION: UCLA 27, Memphis 14