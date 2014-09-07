UCLA holds off Memphis in offensive showdown

PASADENA, Calif. -- UCLA and Memphis played a football game Saturday. Well, their offenses did.

In the end, UCLA’s outscored Memphis’ 42-35 in the Rose Bowl in a game where each school’s defense made periodic appearances on the field though what they did beyond didn’t amount to much ... unless you were counting the other team’s yardage.

Both teams took turns running up and down the field, sometimes with big-play hits, sometimes in methodical fashion.

For most of the game, UCLA held the lead and at times seemed to put Memphis away for good. But each time that appeared to the case, Memphis would storm back as it did early in the fourth quarter when, trailing 35-21, it scored two touchdowns in less than minute to tie the score at 35-35.

UCLA finally went ahead for good on Thomas Duarte’s 33-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Brett Hundley, pushing the Bruins ahead again 42-35 with 10:52 left in the game. The nine-play, 75-yard game-winning drive came immediately after Memphis’ Fritz Etienne had intercepted a Brett Hundley pass and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown. Despite the score and situation, Duarte said he and his teammates were remarkably composed when they got back into their huddle.

“That’s probably the most calm everybody’s been,” he said. “We live for situations like that.”

Memphis remained alive to the end. The Tigers had the ball and were driving at midfield when their time, but not determination, finally ran out.

“They showed that they’re a tough group of guys and they kept playing hard,” he said. “They didn’t come out here to see the stadium or to be in awe.”

After the game, it was hard to gauge who felt better about what had just played out. UCLA? Yeah, the Bruins (2-0) got the win and remained undefeated, but after a lackluster performance against a heavy underdog in Virginia last week, the Bruins did little to boost their image by never being able to shake, and rarely stopped, Memphis, a 24-underdog itself. The Bruins allowed the Tigers, which run an offense based on speed, movement and misdirection, to gain better than 400 yards by the start of the fourth quarter.

“I hope we don’t see an offense like that again,” said UCLA coach Jim Mora. “It’s unorthodox and at times we tried to do too much. You have to be disciplined, and I don’t mean tuck in your shirt. You have to have gap control and eyes in the right place and not over-pursue.”

For its part, Memphis allowed UCLA to gain 500 yards midway through the fourth. The Tigers (1-1) lost the game but, after scoring 63 points last week in their opener, they again flashed an offense that is both wide-ranging and efficient and, in technical terms, really hard to stop.

The highly touted UCLA offense, which scored just one touchdown last week against Virginia, struggled early but began to click in a big way.

After a methodical 12-play, 71-yard drive that resulted in a 17-yard touchdown run by Paul Perkins, the rest of UCLA’s first-half points relied heavily on big plays.

After Memphis took a 7-6 lead on quarterback Paxton Lynch’s 8-yard run, Hundley needed just one play to take the lead back, completing a 62-yard touchdown pass to receiver Kenneth Walker III. UCLA would go on to score two more touchdowns on drives of 75 and 82 yards that took less than a combined four minutes to complete.

As spectacular as the UCLA offense was, it didn’t seem to intimidate Memphis, which was willing to trade big play for big play. In fact, for a team that won all of three games last season, the Tigers didn’t seem the least bit in awe that they were playing the 11th-ranked Bruins in the Rose Bowl or that it was 91 degrees at kickoff.

Memphis moved the ball effectively throughout the first half with Lynch operating predominately out of the shotgun, effectively distributing the ball to a handful of receivers.

The Tigers more or less announced its intention not to lay down early in the second quarter when, on a fourth-and-1 from the UCLA 45, the Tigers went for it and not only converted the first down but eventually scored on Sam Craft’s 7-yard touchdown run. Trailing 28-14 late in the second quarter, Paxton completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Hayes that brought the Tigers to within 21-28 at the half.

It was a half that Memphis more than held its own with UCLA; the Bruins accounted for 326 yards of offense in the first half, Memphis for 307. Lynch completed 17 of 23 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown; Hundley was 21 of 27 for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

That’s pretty even and the two teams played that way even though you could have got pretty long odds on that happening.

“Yeah, we knew nobody in the nation thought we had a chance to win,” said Memphis running back Brandon Hayes. “But we knew. We knew we had playmakers just like them.”

NOTES: UCLA announced that it will retire the uniform number of quarterback Troy Aikman, who played two seasons for the Bruins, on Nov. 28 when the Bruins play Stanford at the Rose Bowl. Aikman’s No. 8 will become the ninth number of a football player the school has retired. ... Memphis standout freshman DL Cortez Crosby’s first-quarter sack of UCLA QB Brent Hundley gives him a sack in each of his first two college games. ... How tough have things been for Memphis? On the strength of their 63-0 win over Austin Peay last week, the Tigers entered Saturday’s game with a record of 1-0 for the first time since 2004.