Duke 48, Miami (Fla.) 30

Duke 48, No. 23 Miami (Fla.) 30: Quarterback Brandon Connette ran for four touchdowns and threw for another as the host Blue Devils extended their win streak to six while taking over first place in the ACC Coastal Division.

Josh Snead rushed for a career-high 138 yards – 56 on one key carry in the fourth quarter – as Duke (8-2, 4-2 ACC) finished with 358 on the ground. Jela Duncan added 98 on the ground and Shaquille Powell ran 33 yards on fourth down for his second touchdown with 6:50 left as the Blue Devils snapped a nine-game losing streak to Miami.

Stephen Morris completed 30-of-49 for a season-high 379 yards for the Hurricanes (7-3, 3-3), who have dropped their last three contests. Dallas Crawford rushed for 115 yards and Herb Waters caught a career-best nine passes for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Miami.

The Hurricanes jumped to a 17-7 lead after Stacy Coley’s 79-yard punt for a touchdown and Morris’ 5-yard scoring strike to Waters in the first quarter. Duke fought back as Connette lofted a 22-yard touchdown pass to Powell and ran 3 yards for a score late in the first half for a 21-20 lead at intermission.

Connette bulled into the end zone from 1-yard out on Duke’s first drive of the second half, but Morris connected with Waters on a 50-yard score 38 seconds later. Ross Martin’s 48-yard field goal that hit the left goal post put Duke in front 31-30, and Snead’s long gallop set up Connette’s 4-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Connette has 29 career rushing touchdowns to pass Tom Davis (1941-44) for first on Duke’s all-time list. Connette and fellow QB Anthony Boone were 16-of-24 for 185 yards combined with no interceptions. … Morris became the fourth Miami quarterback to pass for 7,000 yards in his career, joining Ken Dorsey, Gino Torretta and Jacory Harris. Morris has 7,224. … The six-game winning streak is the longest for the Blue Devils since 1994, when they won the first seven games of the season.