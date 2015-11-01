Miami upends Duke with miracle finish

DURHAM, N.C. -- Don’t ask for a description of what just happened from the Miami side.

The Hurricanes pulled off a circus, multi-lateral play on a kickoff return to end the game and upset No. 22 Duke 30-27 when Corn Elder completed the zaniness by running the final 90 yards on Saturday night at Wallace Wade Stadium.

“That was just a miracle,” said Elder, a defensive back who finished the improbable play. “This team is a bunch of fighters. ... It just happened. I can’t describe what happened, but something special happened.”

Eight laterals took place on a play that lasted about 46 seconds gave the much-maligned Hurricanes a coveted result.

”It was just kind of like, just keep playing, keep playing,“ Miami interim coach Larry Scott said. ”It kind of turned into a kids’ game ... a hot potato game.

“That’s something you do in the third and fourth grade on the playground.”

The play was officially recorded as a 75-yard return because that’s where the kickoff was initially fielded.

Duke scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes to rally to an apparent victory. The go-ahead points came on quarterback Thomas Sirk’s 1-yard run with six seconds remaining.

On Miami’s ensuing kickoff return, an illegal blocking penalty was initially called. But after extensive replay reviews of the play, the penalty was rescinded and it was determined that at no time was a Miami player taken to the ground with the ball.

After the announcement, Miami players and coaches spilled onto the field.

“I wish I could shed more light on that play,” a perturbed Duke coach David Cutcliffe said.

Cutcliffe said the ACC office needs to provide explanations for the way the final-play review was administered and interpreted.

“Disappointed is not close to being enough of a word to describe this moment,” Cutcliffe said.

Duke’s go-ahead 10-play, 80-yard drive included three pass interference penalties on Miami, which made a coaching change six days earlier. Two of those infractions were on Elder, who said he was relieved by the final turn of events.

It was Miami’s first outing since the firing of coach Al Golden last weekend after a 58-0 home loss to Clemson. Scott, who had been the tight ends coach, was directing the team for the first time.

“I‘m at a loss for words,” Scott said. “In adversity are great life lessons. I‘m just so proud of how hard they fought and then to believe all the way to the end.”

Before the Miami heroics, Duke took its final possession with 1:50 left at its own 20-yard line and out of timeouts. After the touchdown, Sirk ran in a two-point conversion.

Miami redshirt freshman quarterback Malik Rosier, in his first career start, threw two touchdown passes and Hurricanes had Duke off balance for most of the game.

Rosier connected with wide receiver Stacy Coley for a 19-yard touchdown play with 11:02 remaining as the Hurricanes built their advantage to 21-12.

Michael Badgley’s 37-yard field goal with 5:54 to play extended Miami’s edge.

Duke struck after a fourth-down conversion, with wide receiver Johnell Barnes tumbling into the end zone to complete a 13-yard play with 2:40 remaining.

The Hurricanes (5-3, 2-2) pulled off the upset despite racking up a school-record 23 penalties.

The outcome spoiled what would have been a monumental clash between the lone Coastal Division teams with unblemished conference records when Duke goes to North Carolina next week.

The Blue Devils (6-2, 3-1) had a four-game winning streak snapped. Sirk completed 31 of 52 passes for 258 yards.

Rosier completed 20 of 29 passes for 272 yards.

With Duke trailing 14-3, running back Jela Duncan broke through at least three would-be tackles on the way to the end zone on a 24-yard run to complete the first possession of the second half.

The Blue Devils crept closer with a safety with 2:12 left in the third quarter. Rosier was grabbed by Duke defensive end Marquies Price in the end zone and flagged for intentional grounding.

Miami had a season-high 14 penalties before the midway mark of the third quarter.

Miami scored two second-quarter touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead.

Rosier threw a 33-yard pass to wide receiver Herb Waters for the first points. The second touchdown came when offensive tackle Sunny Odogwu fell on teammate Walter Tucker’s fumble in the end zone.

Earlier, there was no break for Miami’s misery because running back Mark Walton fumbled the opening kickoff and Duke recovered at the Hurricanes’ 18-yard line.

But after a Duke pass for a first down, the Hurricanes stopped a fourth-down play inside the 1.

On Miami’s first possession, Rosier, a freshman starting in place of injured Brad Kaaya, was hit in the end zone after releasing the ball and he was helped to the sideline. Rosier returned after one play.

Duke scored with 3:22 left in the first half on Ross Martin’s 27-yard field goal. It came at the end of a 15-play, 69-yard drive that was disrupted by an illegal procedure penalty after the Blue Devils reached the Miami 4.

Martin missed a 38-yard attempt with three seconds left in the half.

Miami amassed 104 yards in penalties on 11 infractions in the first half.

NOTES: Miami played without injured QB Brad Kaaya, who entered the week with an ACC-leading 1,846 passing yards this season. ... Miami won in its first five visits to Duke until losing two years ago. ... Duke had an ACC-high six players with multiple rushing touchdowns through seven games. ... Duke was coming off a four-overtime victory at Virginia Tech in the longest game in ACC history. ... Miami plays host to Virginia next week in its first home game since the blowout loss to Clemson. ... Duke goes to rival North Carolina next week, beginning a stretch that includes three road games in the final month of the season.