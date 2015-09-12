Miami 44, Florida Atlantic 20

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Miami got a huge boost from sophomore running back Joe Yearby and broke open a tight game in the second half to roll to a 44-20 victory over Florida Atlantic on Friday night.

Yearby rushed for 146 yards on 18 carries and caught three passes for 97 yards as the visiting Hurricanes (2-0) wore down the upset-minded Owls (0-2).

Despite losing starting quarterback Jaquez Johnson to an injury in the first quarter and starting running back Jay Warren in the second quarter, the Owls played the Hurricanes to a 20-20 stalemate well into the third quarter.

But Miami responded after Greg Joseph’s field goal tied it for FAU as quarterback Brad Kaaya connected with Yearby on a 52-yard reception to the Florida Atlantic 1-yard line. Yearby scored from there to break the tie.

The Hurricanes quickly got the ball back when Owls running back Greg Howell fumbled on first down and took their first two-score lead of the night at 30-20 on Michael Badgley’s 23-yard field goal.

The Owls turned the ball over again on the ensuing series when quarterback Jeff Driskel was intercepted. The Hurricanes drove 43 yards to make it 37-20 going into the fourth quarter.

A redshirt freshman, Driskel finished 17-of-30 passing for 155 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Warren finished as Florida Atlantic’s top rusher with 132 yards despite playing less than half the game.

Kaaya was 21-of-32 passing for 287 yards and a touchdown.

The game featured a 67-minute weather delay in the first quarter.