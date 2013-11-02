Preview: Miami at Florida State

Just like old times, major national championship implications will be on the line when No. 3 Florida State hosts No. 6 Miami in a battle of unbeaten teams Saturday night. The Seminoles might be playing better than anyone in the nation after following their blowout win at Clemson with a 49-17 thumping of North Carolina State last week. Miami presents the greatest threat remaining on the schedule and wants to claim Sunshine State superiority.

The Hurricanes have moved to the periphery of the national title picture after two straight narrow victories — 27-23 at North Carolina and 24-21 over Wake Forest — but could reclaim their place in the conversation with an upset in Tallahassee. While the Hurricanes have been narrowly averted disaster, the Seminoles have been inflicting it. They’ve won their last three games by a combined 132 points and six of their seven wins have come by 28 points or more.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Florida State -22.

ABOUT MIAMI (7-0, 3-0 ACC): The Hurricanes have won nine straight — their longest streak since winning 10 in a row from Nov. 15, 2003, to Oct. 23, 2004 — yet they’re three-touchdown underdogs. Miami’s offense was impressive early in the season but has been inconsistent against inferior opponents the past two games. The defense has kept the Hurricanes in the past two contests and boasts 22 sacks and 12 interceptions on the season but will have its hands full with an explosive Florida State offense.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (7-0, 5-0): The Seminoles have been unstoppable on offense with redshirt freshman Jameis Winston running the show, scoring touchdowns on 54.2 percent of their drives — second-best in the nation. Winston has emerged as a Heisman Trophy contender, as he ranks second in the nation in passing efficiency and has passed for 2,177 yards and 23 touchdowns. The big offensive numbers have overshadowed a defense that leads the country against the pass (153.7 yards per game) and has produced 14 turnovers and three defensive touchdowns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The rivals are meeting when both are unbeaten for the ninth time, and the first since 2003.

2. Miami RB Duke Johnson (1,770) needs 184 rushing yards to move into the top 10 in school history, and he needs 230 to become the program’s ninth 2,000-yard rusher.

3. Florida State has scored 40 or more points in seven consecutive games, tying the school record set in 1995.

PREDICTION: Florida State 43, Miami 24