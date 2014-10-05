Georgia Tech 28, Miami 17

(Updated: CORRECTING: Time of possession in Game Notebook.)

Georgia Tech 28, Miami (Fla.) 17:Zach Laskey rushed for 133 yards to lead the unbeaten Yellow Jacketsto a home win over the Hurricanes.Justin Thomas was 4-of-7 for 53yards for Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0 ACC), whose four touchdowns came on the ground from four different players. Tony Zenon made two catches for 39 yards and scored a rushing TD for theYellow Jackets.

Duke Johnson carried 14 times for100 yards and a score for Miami (3-3, 1-2), which was 1-for-5 onthird-down conversions. Brad Kaaya was 16-of-25 for 245 yards and atouchdown but also threw a pair of interceptions.

The Hurricanes got on the boardfirst, ending its opening drive with Kaaya’s 21-yard touchdown passto Braxton Berrios, but the Yellow Jackets took their first drive 62yards on eight plays, capping it with Thomas’ 1-yard scoring run.Johnson put Miami back on top on the last play of the first quarter,finishing a three-play, 92-yard drive with a 24-yard scoringscamper, but Zenon’s 6-yard TD run early in the secondtied the game going to halftime.

B.J. Bostic’s 2-yard run midwaythrough the third put Georgia Tech up 21-14, but the Hurricanescut the deficit to three points on Michael Badgley’s 27-yard field goallate in the period. Deon Hill’s 8-yard touchdown run early in thefourth provided the final margin.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The victorysnapped Georgia Tech’s losing streak to the Hurricanes at five games.… The Yellow Jackets dominated the time of possession, 40:45-19:15. … Kaaya has thrown for at least 200 yards in four straightgames.