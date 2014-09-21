Cincinnati 31, Miami (Ohio) 24: Gunner Kiel completed 25-of-39 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns as the host Bearcats continued their dominance in this state rivalry and kept a dubious skid alive for the RedHawks.

Kiel, a transfer from Notre Dame, led four first-half scoring drives as Cincinnati (2-0) shook off early deficits of 7-0 and 14-7 to defeat Miami (0-4) for the ninth straight time. Andrew Hendrix, also a former Fighting Irish quarterback, was 13-of-26 passing for 262 yards and two touchdowns, but couldnt keep the RedHawks from losing for the 20th consecutive time, the nations longest streak.

Tion Green had 73 yards on 15 carries to lead a balanced Cincinnati running game that helped the Bearcats to a 24-14 halftime lead. Green carried the ball three times for 29 yards, including a 14-yard run on first down, in the last series of the second quarter, setting up Kiels 7-yard strike to Mekale McKay.

Hendrix connected with a streaking David Frazier on a 74-yard scoring play less than a minute into the third quarter, drawing the RedHawks to within 24-21. With 364 total yards, Miamis offense made progress in their fourth game under new coach Chuck Martin, the former Notre Dame offensive coordinator, who once coached Kiel.

Shaq Washington had seven receptions for 71 yards and McKay had two touchdown catches as Kiel spread the wealth around his receiving corps. Twelve different Bearcats received the ball, and eight of them averaged double-digit yards per grab.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Despite the Bearcats recent run in this Victory Bell rivalry, Miami leads the series 59-53-7. ¦ Cincinnati, in its second year under Tommy Tuberville, has won eight of the last 10 games, and is 11-4 since the former Auburn coach took over. ¦ The announced crowd at Paul Brown Stadium, home to the NFLs Cincinnati Bengals, was 41,926, the largest in the rivalrys history.