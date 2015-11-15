No. 23 North Carolina rolls past Miami (Fla.)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - North Carolina has it going at full tilt at the most important time of the season.

The No. 23 Tar Heels have been on a record-setting pace, churning out points in numerous forms in a 59-21 dismantling of Miami on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

“That’s when you know when you’re having success on offense,” quarterback Marquise Williams said, “when you can run the ball and also throw the ball.”

Williams ran for three touchdowns and passed for another as the Tar Heels added to a collection of impressive outings in pushing their winning streak to nine games.

“We are getting better every week,” North Carolina coach Larry Fedora said. “It’s because of the leadership from those seniors and those players.”

The Tar Heels (9-1, 6-0 ACC) moved to the verge of a spot in the ACC championship game for the first time. They can clinch a berth in the title game against Clemson by winning at Virginia Tech next week or at North Carolina State in the regular-season finale (or if Pittsburgh loses at home to Louisville or Miami).

“We’ve got a lot to play for now,” Fedora said. “This football team played very well. I‘m happy with what’s happening to them. It’s pretty special.”

Coupled with the previous week’s 66-31 trouncing of Duke, North Carolina has scored the most points (125) in back-to-back games in school history. The previous two-game school record was 118 points in 1914 (versus Wake Forest and Virginia Medical).

“We have a lot of weapons on offense,” offensive guard Landon Turner said. “We have a well-rounded, well-balanced offense right now.”

Williams, a senior playing in his last home game, gained 101 yards on the ground. He ran for first-half touchdowns of 10 and 14 yards, and from 3 yards in the third quarter.

North Carolina running back Elijah Hood rushed for 132 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries.

It was the first loss for Miami (6-4, 3-3) in three games under interim coach Larry Scott, who replaced fired Al Golden.

“Everybody knows (North Carolina) is a very explosive team offensively,” Scott said.

The Hurricanes committed three first-half turnovers and were flagged for nine penalties before halftime. The result was the second lopsided loss in four weeks for Miami, which would have stayed in contention for the divisional title by winning.

Instead, it was a sour performance.

“In this month and at this time, this is right where you want to be,” Scott said. “You want to be in position to go play these games.”

Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya completed 24 of 43 passes for 326 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

North Carolina, which is 6-0 in ACC play for the first time since 1980, led 31-0 at halftime in its second consecutive home rout.

The big plays included Ryan Switzer’s 78-yard punt return for a touchdown with 40 seconds left in the first half.

Williams’ touchdown pass went for 2 yards to tight end Brandon Fritts on the first possession of the second half.

Earlier, the Tar Heels took advantage of a turnover on a bad Miami snap to set up their first touchdown, taking possession at the Hurricanes 36. Three plays later, Williams ran in from 10 yards out.

North Carolina needed to go only 49 yards for its second touchdown after a short Miami punt. Hood ran in from 1 yard out with 13:28 left in the second quarter.

Linebacker Jeff Schoettmer intercepted Kaaya, with his 60-yard return setting up Williams’ 14-yard touchdown run on the next snap for a 24-0 lead.

Miami’s best scoring chances in the first half ended with a missed 32-yard field goal and a fumble in the waning seconds after reaching the North Carolina 14.

It was 45-0 when the Hurricanes first scored with 6:30 left in the third quarter on wide receiver Lawrence Cager’s 8-yard reception from Kaaya.

NOTES: QB Marquise Williams’ 29 touchdown runs are a North Carolina school record for a quarterback. ... When North Carolina WR Ryan Switzer threw an incomplete pass on the Tar Heels’ first snap, it marked the first misfire in 11 all-time attempts by a non-quarterback under fourth-year coach Larry Fedora. ... This is only the eighth time in program history that North Carolina finished unbeaten at home for a season. ... Miami won the previous two matchups with the Tar Heels, but North Carolina leads the series 10-9. ... This was the Hurricanes’ third consecutive road assignment against a ranked team, losing at Florida State and winning at Duke. ... Miami plays its home finale next week against Georgia Tech.